"Based on his admissions, no MLB team would give him another opportunity" - Former GM Jim Bowden says Trevor Bauer's MLB career is over

There has been considerable buzz this offseason about a potential MLB return for Trevor Bauer. The controversial former National League Cy Young Award winner has expressed his interest in returning to the majors, however, former MLB GM Jim Bowden believes that his will not come to fruition.

Expand Tweet

"Trevor Bauer's Major League career is over." Former General Manager @JimBowdenGM weighs in on the 2020 NL Cy Young winner, and says no one will give him a chance." - @FoulTerritoryTV

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent interview on the hit baseball channel, Foul Territory, the former General Manager of the Cincinnati Reds spoke about the Trevor Bauer situation. Although Bauer has been cleared of any criminal actions, Bowden believes that recent admissions by the former ace will make teams second guess bringing him in for the new campaign.

"Based on his admissions, no MLB team would give him another opportunity," Bowden said. Bauer recently admitted that he has made a number of mistakes throughout his life and his career, and is hoping that the changes he has made in his life will help him get another shot in the MLB.

The 32-year-old pitcher had been a polarizing player prior to the sexual assault case against him, as his outrageous and outspoken attitude was something that divided fans. Now, Bauer will need to prove to teams that he has matured as a man if he is going to land another gig in the MLB. He has been linked to multiple teams, including the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

Expand Tweet

"Trevor Bauer says he was ‘immature’ in how he handled the media" - @awfulannouncing

A look at Trevor Bauer's 2023 season in Japan

If MLB teams are able to overlook Bauer's prior transgressions and the potential media distraction that may come with signing him, he has remained an effective pitcher. The former Los Angeles Dodgers star spent last season in Japan, where he proved that there is still plenty of life left in his arm.

Expand Tweet

"Trevor Bauer is the guy to go after. An incentive laden contract would do the trick. Bauer's highest FB pitch in Japan was 99.4mph...could win 10-15 games for NYY. His interview in WFAN today revealed that Mets may be after him. Yankees celebrated Chapman & German. Capish?" - @angel_rodriguez

Last season, Bauer spent the year playing with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan's top baseball league. During his brief stint in the NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball), Bauer posted an impressive 10-4 record with a 2.76 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 130.2 innings.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.