"Be careful what you ask for" - Trevor Bauer strikes former Yankees star Luke Voit with vicious pitch sequence

Trevor Bauer has taken to social media often to show off what he's doing in the Mexican Baseball League. He is aiming for a return to MLB and in an effort to promote himself, he shares clips and mic'd-up moments on his X account.

The latest involves another former MLB star, Luke Voit. Bauer took fans through the entire at-bat, showing his thinking, his toying with Voit, and the strikeout that left the slugger befuddled.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bauer captioned the video:

"Be careful what you ask for."

During the at-bat, the former New York Yankees first baseman was visibly frustrated after two brutal sliders, both producing swings and misses. He asked for a fastball but was unable to see it as it went right by him for the third strike.

Here's what the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher said during the exchange:

"Okay, slider. You mad because I'm throwing sliders?... You want heater?... And then he just took it down the middle. I don't know what he, what's he looking for?"

He also recounted the exchange in the dugout with his Diablos teammates, confused as to why Voit was frustrated over the sliders but didn't bother swinging at the fastball.

Former MLB pitcher wants Trevor Bauer to get another chance

David Wells, a former New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, believes Trevor Bauer should be back in the MLB. He understands that he was suspended and went through legal troubles, but he is a firm believer in second chances.

Trevor Bauer hasn't pitched since 2021

He said, via the New York Post:

"I guess people are afraid. He was a hell of a pitcher. He should go in. I mean look at all these guys in the past who crap all over themselves and get in trouble. And they got second, third, fourth chances."

Wells doesn't think Bauer would be any sort of distraction for the team. Since he's going to simply pitch and probably do it well, he's unsure why teams are passing on the chance to sign him.