Becky G drops 1-word reaction to Kike Hernandez's pitching milestone during Dodgers vs Yankees

It was a slugfest and a blowout game on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, which in turn allowed Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to send Kike Hernandez to the mound against the New York Yankees, who were standing at the barrel of an 18-2 defeat.

It wasn't like Hernandez hadn't previously pitched, but this time, he pitched a full inning without giving up a run for the first time in his career. He also recorded a strikeout.

After the game, Hernandez flexed his pitching highlight.

"First career WHIFF! #AnotherShutty" he wrote in the caption.

While the Los Angeles faithful roared, pop star Becky G had an enthusiastic reaction:

“Yesssirrrrr.”

Becky G's reaction

Becky G is a longtime Dodgers fan and LA native. Her 1-word comment quickly drew attention, racking up dozens of likes and replies from fans.

The Dodgers completely dominated the game. They scored four runs in the first inning and were up 10-0 by the second inning. Third baseman Max Muncy was the hero of the game, matching his career high of seven RBIs, including two three-run home runs. Andy Pages, Hye-seong Kim, and Dalton Rushing also homered once each.

Kike Hernandez previously trolled himself for pitching

While Kike Hernandez might be flexing his pitching today, there was previously a time when he pitched and ended up getting trolled by not only fans.

In July 2018, things went too far between the LA Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies. For the 16th inning with the game tied 4-4, manager Dave Roberts was out of options, and so he had to send utility man Kike Hernandez, who added another position to his resume.

However, his lack of experience got the Dodgers in trouble. After retiring Nick Williams for the first out, Hernandez walked the next two batters and then Trevor Plouffe took him deep for a three-run home run to win the game 7-4 for the Phillies.

With this, Hernandez became MLB's first full-time position player to allow a walk-off home run. Not only that, Hernandez trolled himself after the game. He wrote on X:

"Welp..... I thought it’d help me in arbitration but...... it backfired! K bye! See ya tomorrow! #L"

He also posted on Instagram about the loss, which was on him.

Let's see if Hernandez will get more pitching opportunities in the near future.

