"Being one sport athlete is not going to benefit you in baseball world" - Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba offers insights on youth sports

As Trevor Bauer eyes a return to MLB after a three-year absence, his agent, Rachel Luba, has been doing her best to raise interest in his services. Recently, the pitcher's agent took to her Instagram account to impart some wisdom to young baseball players.

In her video, Luba talks about the importance of developing a multi-sport repertoire, especially for elementary and middle school kids.

Luba claimed that taking up other sports helps youngsters develop a wide range of athletic traits that can be used across many sports, including baseball. According to Luba:

"Being a one sport athlete is not going to benefit you in the long run in the baseball world."

As the founder and owner of Luba Sports, Rachel Luba is a former lawyer who became the youngest certified female agent in baseball. Known for her friendship with Trevor Bauer, one of her top clients, Luba was instrumental in negotiating the pitcher's three-year, $102 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2021 season.

In June 2021, accusations of sexual misconduct were levied against Bauer, and the league subsequently banned him for 194 games. In light of this, Rachel Luba played a key role in securing a one-year, $4 million deal with NPB's Yokohama Bay Stars for Bauer last season. In 19 games for the BayStars last season, Bauer went 10-4, pitching to a 2.76 ERA.

"There is quite a few teams looking to contend in 2024 that still need help in their rotation. Does one of them take the plunge with Trevor Bauer ?" - RawBallPodcast

Although Trevor Bauer has not been charged with a crime, teams are steering clear. Since March, Bauer has been pitching for a Mexican club, the Diablos Rojos, and even threw a few exhibition innings against the New York Yankees earlier this spring.

Trevor Bauer maintains complacency amid signing struggle

As the winner of the 2020 Cy Young Award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, nobody can deny that Bauer is a top pitcher. However, perhaps due to the nature of the accusations that led to his suspension, MLB clubs are still looking the other way. Recently, the 33-year-old took to X to share his thoughts:

"There’s not a single mlb team out there that has 3 starters better than me. Let alone 5. And I’m as cheap or cheaper than any of them since I’m willing to play for the minimum.

"And even though I have the support of players, coaches, fans, managers, and gms league wide, every time they go to the owner to sign me they’re told no. Makes you wonder who is telling all the owners not to sign me."

With the market looking unlikely to budge, both Trevor Bauer and Rachel Luba will continue to work towards the pitcher making an MLB return.

