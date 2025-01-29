"Believe in your dreams" - Alex Rodriguez opens up about manifesting to sign his own baseball cards as a 10-year-old

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez started dreaming early, and the manifestation helped him reach the pinnacle. "A-Rod," who grew up in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, was introduced to baseball early by his father, Víctor Manuel Rodríguez Marcano, who played baseball for a team in the Dominican Republic.

Had Rodriguez not dreamt of himself as a superstar baseball player, he might not have reached where he is. The 14-time All-Star has won three AL MVPs and a World Series title with the Yankees in 2009. Moreover, he owns a minority stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves and runs a successful business.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez reflected on how, at age 10, he would practice his signature in his room, imagining a future where he would sign his baseball cards. Decades later, that vision became a reality.

In the post, Rodriguez sits at a desk, dressed in a formal suit, signing baseball cards. He also wrote about the power of manifestation.

"I remember when I practiced my signature in my room at 10 years old and imagined one day I would be signing my own baseball card," he wrote.

"Remember, you have to believe in your dreams before anyone else will."

Alex Rodriguez went to Stanford Business School as a guest lecturer

Even after retirement, Alex Rodriguez has been busy. He runs his venture, A-Rod Corp., which looks after his investments. As an analyst during the MLB season, he covers marquee events like the World Series for FOX Sports. During the offseason, he works as a teacher.

On Jan. 18, "A-Rod" posted an image from Stanford University while revealing that he has been teaching the Strategic Pivoting course at the Graduate School of Business for the past seven years. In the post, he thanked the university and Allison Kluger for giving him an opportunity to share what he had learned with the next generation.

"Thank you @stanfordgsb and @allisonkluger for another incredible week guest teaching Strategic Pivoting at GSB. I’ve had the opportunity to teach this class for the last 7 years and each time I leave more inspired than the last. Thanks to all the talented students for making this class one to remember!" Rodriguez wrote in the caption.

In the meantime, A-Rod also makes time to watch his Minnesota Timberwolves in action.

