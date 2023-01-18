Ben Verlander has hit back at MLB fans who mocked him for naming the New York Mets on his list of top five pitching rotations. Verlander copped criticism after he listed the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays as his top five pitching rotations for the upcoming season.
Much of the mockery stemmed from the fact that Ben's brother Justin Verlander signed for the Mets in the offseason. Fans accused Ben of favoritism and said the only reason he picked the Mets was because they signed his brother.
Ben Verlander was quick to respond to his critics, pointing out his reasons for choosing the Mets.
"I love how when I have the Mets as the #1 rotation I hear: 'Well of course you say that because they added your brother.' And not: 'Of course because they added the reigning Cy Young winner, a stud from Japan, and a guy with a 2.93 ERA last year to a rotation with Max Scherzer'"
New York Mets reunite Ben Verlander's brother Justin Verlander with Max Scherzer
Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, who played together for Detroit from 2010 to 2014, are reunited again as they are both now in the New York Mets. Justin signed a two-year deal with the Mets which amounts to $86.7 million. It includes a $35 million vesting for 2025.
Although the Mets lost Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, roping in Justin Verlander is a huge positive. Verlander recently won the Cy Young award after a stellar campaign and will be hoping to replicate his success next season.