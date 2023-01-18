Ben Verlander has hit back at MLB fans who mocked him for naming the New York Mets on his list of top five pitching rotations. Verlander copped criticism after he listed the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays as his top five pitching rotations for the upcoming season.

Much of the mockery stemmed from the fact that Ben's brother Justin Verlander signed for the Mets in the offseason. Fans accused Ben of favoritism and said the only reason he picked the Mets was because they signed his brother.

Bronx Hawk @YankeePlug @BenVerlander You claimed the Astros were the best rotation last year. Wherever big brother goes you become a fanboy. @BenVerlander You claimed the Astros were the best rotation last year. Wherever big brother goes you become a fanboy.

cat @rookiepitchers Ben Verlander not being able to talk shit about the Mets anymore is probably the funniest thing to come out of this off-season Ben Verlander not being able to talk shit about the Mets anymore is probably the funniest thing to come out of this off-season

Booker Dewitt @ScoreyWebster Ben Verlander @BenVerlander I love how when I have the Mets as the #1 rotation I hear:



“Well of course you say that because they added your brother”



And not:



“Of course because they added the reigning Cy Young winner, a stud from Japan, and a guy with a 2.93 ERA last year to a rotation with Max Scherzer” I love how when I have the Mets as the #1 rotation I hear:“Well of course you say that because they added your brother”And not:“Of course because they added the reigning Cy Young winner, a stud from Japan, and a guy with a 2.93 ERA last year to a rotation with Max Scherzer” Ben Verlander making the Mets season about himself somehow is gonna be great theater all year twitter.com/BenVerlander/s… Ben Verlander making the Mets season about himself somehow is gonna be great theater all year twitter.com/BenVerlander/s…

Brittany (hockey szn) @freshmaker_20 @BenVerlander That's the thing about siblings. Apparently you are not allowed to be impartial when it comes to their talent and success. There's no way you could have used reason, logic, or even statistics to come to this conclusion @BenVerlander That's the thing about siblings. Apparently you are not allowed to be impartial when it comes to their talent and success. There's no way you could have used reason, logic, or even statistics to come to this conclusion

Ben Verlander was quick to respond to his critics, pointing out his reasons for choosing the Mets.

New York Mets reunite Ben Verlander's brother Justin Verlander with Max Scherzer

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 20: Pitcher Justin Verlander of the New York Mets smiles before he is introduced during a press conference at Citi Field on December 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, who played together for Detroit from 2010 to 2014, are reunited again as they are both now in the New York Mets. Justin signed a two-year deal with the Mets which amounts to $86.7 million. It includes a $35 million vesting for 2025.

Although the Mets lost Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, roping in Justin Verlander is a huge positive. Verlander recently won the Cy Young award after a stellar campaign and will be hoping to replicate his success next season.

