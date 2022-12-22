Carlos Correa will now play for the New York Mets alongside Francisco Lindor. Late Tuesday night, the Mets and Correa came to an agreement worth $315 million over 12 years. While the billionaire was in Hawaii, team owner Steve Cohen and Correa's agent, Scott Boras, spent many hours hammering out the landmark agreement, according to Heyman.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander A Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa left side of the infield?! Are you kidding me A Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa left side of the infield?! Are you kidding me 😍😍😍

Since the Mets already have Francisco Lindor at shortstop, Correa, an All-Star shortstop, is anticipated to shift to third base.

Carlos Correa will fit well in the Mets roster alongside his bud Francisco Lindor

Carlos Correa, a two-time All-Star, hit .291 (.366/.467) with 22 home runs in 136 games in 2022. He has a lifetime batting line of .279/.357/.479 and has always played outstanding shortstop defense. Although there is still work to be done, his current career has put him on the path to the Hall of Fame.

"The New York Mets 3B: Carlos Correa" - MLBONFOX

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets both finished the season 101-61, but the Braves held the tiebreaker because they won the series 10-9. As a result, they were given the NL East crown. In the most recent Wild Card Series, New York lost to the Padres in three games. However, after a postseason spending spree, they will undoubtedly aim for the title next season.

Carlos Correa snubbed Giants for the Mets

The Giants were expected to complete their agreement with Correa as late as Tuesday morning. Correa spoke with the Mets and other organizations before deciding to relocate to San Francisco.

"Welcome to New York, Carlos Correa!" - SNY_Mets

However, according to numerous reports, the Giants abruptly postponed Correa's press appearance due to a medical issue that surfaced after his exam. As a result, the Mets were able to make Correa the new focal point of their winter makeover, which saw Cohen give his approval for the signing of other players to help the team out.

A week after reaching an agreement with the Giants on a historic 13-year, $350 million contract, the 28-year-old shortstop signed a 12-year, $315 million deal with New York.

This unexpected result will make the Mets the most expensive sports team in the entirety of the North American sporting region. All the moves made by the Mets' management have been reshaping baseball's landscape this winter.

