“Bench him”; “Dude gets worse every series” - Yankees fans lash out as Gleyber Torres drops Kike Hernandez’s fly ball against Dodgers 

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres dropped an easy fly ball off Kike Hernandez in the top of the third innings. The Los Angeles Dodgers utility man miscued a hit high up in the air, converging between outfield and infield. Right fielder Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo both went for the ball as well. However, Torres called for it and subsequently dropped it, resulting in an error.

While it didn't end up costing the Yankees too much in the end, as the Dodgers couldn't drive Hernandez home.

However, fans on the internet weren't happy with Torres' defensive effort as they lashed out against him on X/Twitter:

"Bench him," one fan commented.

"Unreal. Dude gets worse every series," another fan posted.

"See Gleyber this is why we’re always mad at you because of stuff like this," another added.

Some fans found Torres to be lazy and nonchalant, believing his errors are costing the club:

"Walk year and he’s still nonchalanting and doing his o’lays," one quipped.

"Gleyber’s obsession with looking as cool as possible on every play came back to bite him," another added.

"This guy has always been a nanchalant and lazy…. Never take’s things serious…," another posted.

As far as the game is concerned, the Yankees and Dodgers hadn't been able to score a single run in nine innings. Pitchers from both sides have left hitters clueless.

It took the 11th inning for runs to be added to the board, as Teoscar Hernandez hit one to left field that allowed Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman to make it home. The Dodgers managed to win the opening game of their three-game series at Yankee Stadium, 2-1.

How has Gleyber Torres been at the defensive end?

MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

This year, Gleyber Torres has been just about average on the field, mostly at second base, with him posting a .969 fielding percentage.

Across 64 games, he has fielded 563.1 innings, in which he has managed 95 putouts, 130 assists and converted 32 double plays. He has also made nine errors.

Last season, across 157 games, he fielded 1255.2 innings, in which he managed 234 putouts, 344 assists and converted 80 double plays. He also made 15 errors.

Defense is an integral part of the game, though it often goes unnoticed. The Yankees haven't been great in the infield and it is something that could cost them down the stretch.

The two clubs will face off again for the second game of the series on Saturday.

