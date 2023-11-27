Los Angeles Angels coach Benji Gil is not expected to return to the Angels clubhouse, according to MLB Insider Jon Morosi. Gil, who recently interviewed for the Padres' managerial opening this offseason, will remain unsigned as the winter meeting approaches.

Gil even led Team Mexico to their best-ever WBC finish in 2023 and won four titles as a manager in the Mexican Winter League.

The Angels fans were not happy with the news and felt that Benji Gil should have been retained, given his stellar coaching resume.

"This is a huge shame hopefully he lands in a FO or a staff he is a up and coming manager," said one fan.

"he's not returning to the Angels staff because he's overqualified," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

The reason behind his non-return is still unclear. However, with his proven track record and experience, it will be surprising not to see him in any MLB clubhouse in the upcoming season.

Benji Gil's baseball career

Texas Rangers drafted shortstop Benji Gil as the 19th overall pick in the 1991 MLB draft. At the age of 20, he made his major league debut, going 0-3 with a walk in four plate appearances. He missed the following season but returned to the Rangers for two more seasons.

Prior to the 2000 season, Gil signed with the Anaheim Angels as a free agent. Gil was instrumental for the Angels, going 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in the 2002 World Series triumph over the San Francisco Giants in 2002.

Representing Mexico, Gil won the bronze medal in the 2007 Rio de Janeiro Pan American Games. In 2023, he won a bronze medal with Team Mexico.

Overall, across 604 games and 1,610 at-bats, Gil averaged .237, recording 32 home runs, 381 hits, 171 RBIs and 102 walks. Apart from playing, Gil served as a coach in the Angels clubhouse since 2022.

It remains to be seen if he returns as a coach in the MLB or if he will take his services offshore.

