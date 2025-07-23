“Best Dominican post of the day” - Alex Rodriguez’s upcoming reunion with friend Luis Abinader sparks comment from popular model Stephanie Santiago

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is excited to go back to his roots in the Dominican Republic. The Yankees icon will be reuniting with his friend Luis Abinadar during his visit.Alex Rodriguez was born in the Manhattan suburbs to Dominican immigrant parents. A part of his childhood was also spent in the Dominican Republic before moving to Florida.Despite spending much of his time in the States, Rodriguez remains connected to his roots. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the former World Series winner shared his excitement about going back to the Dominican Republic and meeting his friend and Dominican Republic president, Luis Abinader.&quot;I can't wait to return to my beloved Dominican Republic. Nothing compares. See you soon Luis Abinader,&quot; Rodriguez captioned his post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Rodriguez's post drew many reactions, including from American model Stephanie Santiago.&quot;Arod + this song + this photo= the best Dominican post of the day lol,&quot; Santiago commented.Abinader was elected the country's 54th president after victory in the 2020 elections and he was re-elected for a second term in 2024.