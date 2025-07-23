“Best Dominican post of the day” - Alex Rodriguez’s upcoming reunion with friend Luis Abinader sparks comment from popular model Stephanie Santiago

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 23, 2025 03:36 GMT
IndyCar: The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez’s upcoming reunion with old friend Luis Abinader sparks comment from popular model Stephanie Santiago - Source: Imagn

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is excited to go back to his roots in the Dominican Republic. The Yankees icon will be reuniting with his friend Luis Abinadar during his visit.

Alex Rodriguez was born in the Manhattan suburbs to Dominican immigrant parents. A part of his childhood was also spent in the Dominican Republic before moving to Florida.

Despite spending much of his time in the States, Rodriguez remains connected to his roots. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the former World Series winner shared his excitement about going back to the Dominican Republic and meeting his friend and Dominican Republic president, Luis Abinader.

"I can't wait to return to my beloved Dominican Republic. Nothing compares. See you soon Luis Abinader," Rodriguez captioned his post.
Alex Rodriguez's post drew many reactions, including from American model Stephanie Santiago.

"Arod + this song + this photo= the best Dominican post of the day lol," Santiago commented.

Abinader was elected the country's 54th president after victory in the 2020 elections and he was re-elected for a second term in 2024.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

