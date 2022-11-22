Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is making the most of his offseason by spending time with his beloved wife, Reagan Bregman, and their little boy, Knox Samuel Bregman. Third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman posted adorable pictures on his social media account featuring wife, Reagan and their son, Knox.

In the first photo, the mother-son duo posed for an adorable picture in all-black, while in the next photograph, Bregman and his lady-love are seen stealing a kiss. Bregman’s adorable Instagram post caught Reagan’s attention and she commented: “We love you so much ♥️.”

“Best part of the offseason is getting to be with my amazing wife and Knox! Thankful for every second!” – Alex Bregman

The couple welcomed their first baby in August. Reagan shared a glimpse of her newborn with adorable pictures.

"on 08.01.22 at 7:08pm our world changed forever 💙" – Reagan Elizabeth

The couple dated for a short period of time before getting married.

Alex Bregman and Reagan tied the knot in 2020

An intimate wedding was held for the lovely couple in December 2020.

"Married to my best friend 🤍" – Reagan Elizabeth

In 2021, Reagan spoke about how she first met Alex and was not interested in dating him. She told The Knot:

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be [at dinner]. And then we went on a date, three or four days later. One of my girlfriends was dating his friend. While working for Google, she drove to Houston to spend time with friends for a weekend.”

At the conclusion of his junior year in college, Bregman was selected by the Houston Astros as their second pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft.

Bregman made his MLB debut in 2016. He started the year as the youngest member of Team USA, winning the World Baseball Classic in 2017. He helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series to cap off the year. He was named MLB All-Star Game MVP and led the American League in doubles in 2018.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros - Game 1.

Bregman was an All-Star again in 2019 and won the Silver Slugger Award for the American League while playing third base. He also led the AL in walks and WAR.

