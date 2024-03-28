“Better than the Dodgers starting pitching” - MLB analyst weighs in on Diamondbacks’ powerful pitching roster following Jordan Montgomery's arrival

The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired one of the top starting pitchers in the league. The franchise is keen on making another World Series run, and what better than to have a World Series pitcher on their starting rotation?

The Dbacks have bolstered their rotation with the latest acquisition of Jordan Montgomery in a one-year, $25 million deal. The club has one of the best rotations that could dominate opponents, and MLB analyst Steve Phillips couldn't agree more.

In a recent interview on MLB Network, Phillips said the club has better starters than the Dodgers.

"This is better than the Dodgers starting pitching," Phillips said. "Right now, the Arizona Diamondbacks have the best starting pitching in the National League. I don't know that there's any team in the National League that can match up with that."

Montgomery is expected to take the top three spots on the Diamondbacks' rotation

Montgomery is a great deal for the Dbacks and is expected to take the top three spots on their starting rotation. Zac Gallen will lead the pitching rotation, followed by Merril Kelly or Montgomery.

Monty will be one of the dominant left-handed pitchers, alongside Eduardo Rodriguez and Tommy Henry. Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson are the other options for their rotation.

Eduardo Rodriguez has started his throwing program and is expected to join soon. Monty is healthy, but he might have to undergo some bullpen sessions before he pitches in the regular season.

Pfaadt is one of the other promising pitchers on their squad, especially after his excellent performance in the postseason last year. With Gallen working his magic, the D'backs are indeed one of the most powerful teams in the National League.

