"Better than my dreams" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn opens up about life one week into motherhood

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, shared a heartfelt Instagram story on Saturday after the couple welcomed their firstborn boy on October 4. She shared a snapshot of her baby.The image features their eight-day-old baby snuggled closely on Madisyn’s lap. She wrote,&quot;One week of Camden. Better than my dreams ever could have imagined.&quot;Madisyn also shared another glimpse of joy: a table covered with a large collection of colorful flower bouquets — roses, peonies and mixed blooms — and a balloon that reads, &quot;Welcome Baby.&quot;She wrote:&quot;Cam is already so loved &amp; spoiled. Thankful for the best friends &amp; fam.&quot;Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, shares stories on Instagram. (madyseager/Instagram)Four days ago, Madisyn shared a series of images from the delivery day. The carousel featured Camden's photoshoot, Seager carrying Camden in an infant car seat, and last-moment captures of the transition into parenthood.&quot;Camden Miles Seager 🤎 10.4.2025,&quot; Madisyn captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCorey Seager's wife Madisyn celebrates his 10 years in MLBMadisyn shared a clip of Corey Seager's 10-year journey in MLB on Instagram. She shared his transition from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Texas Rangers.&quot;The biggest congratulations to my husband on hitting 10 years of Major League Baseball service time today ⚾️,&quot; she captioned the post. ... &quot;I feel like we just got started in this baseball life and somehow we're already 10 years in. ... &quot;You are my favorite person to celebrate and I am so proud of you. Here’s to just getting started!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2018, Madisyn completed her Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on marketing and personal selling from East Carolina University. She was also a social media intern at Melissa’s Produce before becoming a social media marketing specialist for the distributor company later in 2018.They both attended the same high school in North Carolina and dated for a few years. Seager proposed to Madisyn in December 2018 and they got married in 2020.