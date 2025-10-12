  • home icon
  "Better than my dreams" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn opens up about life one week into motherhood

"Better than my dreams" - Corey Seager's wife Madisyn opens up about life one week into motherhood

By Harshita Jain
Modified Oct 12, 2025 10:40 GMT
Texas Rangers Victory Parade - Source: Getty
Texas Rangers Victory Parade - Source: Getty

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, shared a heartfelt Instagram story on Saturday after the couple welcomed their firstborn boy on October 4. She shared a snapshot of her baby.

The image features their eight-day-old baby snuggled closely on Madisyn’s lap. She wrote,

"One week of Camden. Better than my dreams ever could have imagined."

Madisyn also shared another glimpse of joy: a table covered with a large collection of colorful flower bouquets — roses, peonies and mixed blooms — and a balloon that reads, "Welcome Baby."

She wrote:

"Cam is already so loved & spoiled. Thankful for the best friends & fam."
Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, shares stories on Instagram. (madyseager/Instagram)
Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, shares stories on Instagram. (madyseager/Instagram)

Four days ago, Madisyn shared a series of images from the delivery day. The carousel featured Camden's photoshoot, Seager carrying Camden in an infant car seat, and last-moment captures of the transition into parenthood.

"Camden Miles Seager 🤎 10.4.2025," Madisyn captioned the post.
Corey Seager's wife Madisyn celebrates his 10 years in MLB

Madisyn shared a clip of Corey Seager's 10-year journey in MLB on Instagram. She shared his transition from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Texas Rangers.

"The biggest congratulations to my husband on hitting 10 years of Major League Baseball service time today ⚾️," she captioned the post. ... "I feel like we just got started in this baseball life and somehow we're already 10 years in. ... "You are my favorite person to celebrate and I am so proud of you. Here’s to just getting started!!!"
In 2018, Madisyn completed her Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus on marketing and personal selling from East Carolina University. She was also a social media intern at Melissa’s Produce before becoming a social media marketing specialist for the distributor company later in 2018.

They both attended the same high school in North Carolina and dated for a few years. Seager proposed to Madisyn in December 2018 and they got married in 2020.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Ribin Peter
