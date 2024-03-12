"Better than Skenes" - Fans in awe as Tigers pitching prospect Jackson Jobe lights up radar gun in Spring Training debut

Jackson Jobe might not be a household name. However, if Tuesday's Spring Training debut is any indication, it might not be long before he becomes one. One of the Detroit Tigers' top prospects, Jobe put on a show during his Spring Training debut, racking up strikeouts and lighting up the radar gun in the process.

Expand Tweet

The 21-year-old starting pitcher from Irving, Texas, dazzled Detroit Tigers fans during the club's Spring Training game against the Minnesota Twins. He entered Tuesday's game in the ninth inning, striking out two batters and forcing a groundout to secure the save.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

During his lone inning of work, three of Jobe's pitches were recorded over 100 mph, with his hardest pitching being clocked at 101.8 mph. Although Jobe has already been demoted to the Detroit Tigers minor league camp, many fans are encouraged by what they saw from their potential star.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A number of Detroit Tigers fans took to social media to rave about Jobe's performance against the Minnesota Twins. Some believe that the team needs to skip sending him to the minor leagues and instead name him to the club's closer on Opening Day.

Expand Tweet

Other fans have simply praised the performance of Jackson Jobe, saying that the future of the Detroit Tigers looks bright. The third-overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft appears to have all the tools to make him a future star, something that many Tigers fans have already declared.

Expand Tweet

Jackson Jobe's performance has drawn comparison to another Detroit legend

While a number of fans took to their social media platforms to rave about Jobe's radar gun-shaking velocity, as well as his ability to shut down the opponents, some have taken it a step further.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A number of fans have compared Jobe to another Detroit Tigers legend, Justin Verlander. One of the best pitchers not only of his generation but of all time, Verlander has accomplished nearly everything that a single pitcher can in the MLB.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While drawing comparisons to a future Hall of Famer might be a tad hyperbolic, the fact that the comparisons are being made is a testament to the talent that Jackson Jobe possesses. It remains to be seen when Jobe will make his MLB debut during the regular. However, the future looks bright for one of Detroit's budding stars.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.