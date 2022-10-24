Just an hour and 15 minutes before the deadline on August 31, 2017, MLB All-Star Justin Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros from the Detroit Tigers.

In an interesting turn of events, the House Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7, giving Verlander his first World Series championship.

The following year, when Justin visited the Cabana Cafe at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, he was pranked by the management. Apparently, the lunch bill which Justin was handed over amounted to $1 million.

For one latte, one cranberry juice, one Green Envy, one McCarthy salad, two eggs, and one pancake, the staggering $1,000,181 bill shocked Verlander. Plus, another $95,017.20 was added as tax. Total cost: $1,095,198.20.

However, Verlander quickly realized the underlying humor. He took it in a positive stride and took to his Twitter to share a glimpse of the restaurant bill.

Justin Verlander @JustinVerlander Thanks for the great lunch as always! #BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series winThanks for the great lunch as always! ift.tt/2MLpnGk #BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series win 😂😂 Thanks for the great lunch as always! ift.tt/2MLpnGk https://t.co/IyECZPhLhE

"Beverly Hills Hotel really making me pay for that World Series win. Thanks for the great lunch as always!" - @Justin Verlander

As per Sports Illustrated, Justin recalled the hilarious incident and said:

"The manager came over and we ended up laughing about it."

Apparently, as a result of the Astros' World Series victory against the Dodgers, the Los Angeles-based cafe decided to prank Justin Verlander. They referred to him as the Dodger Killer.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot with Kate Upton after clinching the World Series in 2017

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and fiance, Kate Upton in an intimate ceremony in Italy. He did so after clinching the World Series in 2017 on November 4.

"This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life. Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year." - @Kate Upton

In November 2022, the pair is all set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

Poll : 0 votes