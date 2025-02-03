“Bigger news than Luka Doncic to the Lakers”; “Weird way to spell Fernando Tatis Jr. to the Yankees” - Fans react to Sam Haggerty signing with Rangers

The Texas Rangers are prepping for what could be a big bounceback season for the 2023 World Series champions. Last season was one to forget for the club as they not only failed to defend their championship but they also missed the postseason altogether. That being said, the team is loaded with talent and could be a threat again this upcoming season.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the team made another move on Monday, signing veteran Sam Haggerty to a minor league deal with an invitation to training camp. While Haggerty might not be a game-changing player for the Texas Rangers, his addition could help provide some depth for the team heading into 2025.

It remains to be seen if Sam Haggerty will make Texas' roster, but it did not stop MLB fans from taking to social media to share their opinions on the signing. Given the excitement of several massive NBA trades this weekend, including Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, it's safe to say that fans are underwhelmed by the update from MLB insider Jon Heyman.

"Bigger news than Luka to the Lakers" - One fan posted online.

"Biggest news coming out of DFW this weekend" - Another fan shared.

"Phew, this makes the Luka trade feel okay, Rangers got their guy!" - One more fan added.

Haggerty saw limited MLB action in 2024 with the Seattle Mariners, appearing in only 8 games for the club. In those 8 games, Haggerty posted a .067 batting average with a .192 OPS. Those numbers leave something to be desired, however, from a defensive perspective, he can play all over the field. Regardless, the signing was not the bombshell fans have been waiting for.

"That’s a weird way to spell Tatis to the Yankees Jon" - One fan posted.

"Earth destroying news" - Another fan shared on social media.

"Jon THIS IS NOT ALONSO TO THE METS!?!" - One more added.

Sam Haggerty is the latest addition in a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers

Although Sam Haggerty might not be an All-Star caliber addition to the Texas Rangers, the team has made several moves that could make a significant impact this upcoming season. The Rangers have added some serious home run power this offseason, landing the likes of Jake Burger, Joc Pederson, and Kyle Higashioka.

The injury bug got ahold of Texas in 2024, with stars such as Josh Jung and Corey Seager missing time. If the core of the team can remain relatively healthy and the new additions can make an impact, the American League will have another dangerous team to deal with.

