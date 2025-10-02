“Biggest thing that brought a smile to my face” - Dodgers fan Jayden Daniels roasts Commanders’ PR director as Mets miss 2025 playoffs

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is from California, and he's happy that his LA Dodgers have outlasted the New York Mets in the 2025 season. Ahead of the matchup against the LA Chargers this weekend, Daniels hyped the Dodgers while roasting Commanders Director of Football Communications Charlie Mule.Mule is a fan of the Mets, who have failed to make the postseason this fall. The team boasted big names such as Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Despite that, the Mets couldn't make it past the regular season, finishing just behind the Cincinnati Reds in the NL wildcard standings.While talking to the media, Daniels was happy that the Dodgers qualified for the postseason, while the Mets couldn't seal a spot despite having games against the lowly Miami Marlins. Last year, both teams met in the NLCS, where the Dodgers emerged triumphant.&quot;Oh, also, the Mets lost and did not make the playoffs,&quot; Daniels said. &quot;So that was probably the biggest thing that brought a smile to my face this past weekend. They had the opportunity to play the Marlins to clinch a playoff spot, but they lost and so did the Reds.&quot;He then went on to take a playful jibe at the Commanders' executive.&quot;So I hope you guys have been watching the Dodgers,&quot; Daniels added. &quot;I have, and Charlie has too, because his team is not in the playoffs. Oh, yeah, he already lost. He lost last year when the Dodgers beat the Mets. He lost this year when the Mets didn’t make the playoffs. He is. So, obviously, California, yeah -- please, please do this.&quot;Dodgers almost through wildcard round as they bid to repeat World Series championsDue to tough competition in the West, the Dodgers finished the season as the third-best team in the NL, requiring them to play the wildcard round against the Cincinnati Reds, who finished above the Mets to claim the final wildcard spot in the league.They have defeated the Reds 10-5 in the first game, and they are already up by six runs in the second game of the series, entering the eighth inning.Jayden Daniels and the rest of the fanbase will hope the Dodgers make it through the National League once again to give themselves a chance to defend their World Series title from last season.