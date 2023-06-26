In a thrilling display of transatlantic baseball, renowned actor and avid sports enthusiast Bill Murray made a special appearance at the iconic London Stadium to catch the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals showdown.

Murray was in attendance to support his beloved team, the Chicago Cubs, as they squared off against their formidable rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, in the first game of the highly anticipated MLB London Series. The Ghostbusters star brought his infectious energy to the ballpark adding an extra level of excitement to the already electric atmosphere.

On BT Sport, viewers were treated to an exclusive interview with the legendary 72-year-old figure, who shared captivating details about his deep-rooted connection to baseball and the Chicago Cubs.

“I was baptised a Cub fan, and there was a religious ceremony,” said Murray. “I lived on the north side of Chicago, so my father was a Cub fan. “That’s how it happens, your parents raise you a certain way and a certain religion, it’s a Cub religion.”

Murray added:

“I’ve been very impressed by how they have put this event on over here (in London). There’s a lot of excitement. “About 60 per cent of people have come from America to see it, and the other 40 per cent are locals and who knows what. There’s a lot of people, it’s a lot of fun and it’s the same game, the rules are the same. Everybody’s excited, London is a lot more fun than it ever used to be.”

In an exciting two-game series over the weekend, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals faced off in a thrilling display of baseball prowess. The series, which unfolded on Saturday and Sunday, provided fans with back-to-back action-packed games that showcased the talent and competitive spirit of both teams.

The first game, held on Saturday, was dominated by the Cubs, who showcased their offensive firepower in an impressive 9-1 victory.

However, the Cardinals were not to be discouraged. With their sights set on redemption, they regrouped and came back with a vengeance in the second game on Sunday. The Cardinals' players displayed resilience and determination as they took the field, aiming to even the series. In a hard-fought battle, they managed to secure a close 7-5 win,

Bill Murray once delighted Chicago Cubs fans at Wrigley Field with a rousing rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game"

In June 2021, Chicago Cubs superfan, Bill Murray, delivered an unforgettable sing-along performance of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during another highly anticipated matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

The occasion marked the Cubs' first full-capacity game at their iconic home stadium since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, making the event even more special for fans in attendance.

As Murray took center stage in front of a packed crowd, the atmosphere was electric with anticipation.

Addressing the enthusiastic fans before his performance, he couldn't contain his excitement, exclaiming:

"This is what it feels like to be 100 percent!"

"We're gonna be louder from right now until the last out in the top of the ninth inning. Understood?" he continued. "Let's scare the hell out of these Cardinals!"

Indeed, the Chicago Cubs managed to secure an impressive 8-5 victory, and much credit can be attributed to Bill Murray's inspirational performance.

