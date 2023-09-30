Charlie Blackmon has been extended for a year by the Colorado Rockies after a strong season on the plate. The veteran signed a $13 million, one-year extension and is expected to extend his stay with the organization.

Blackmon has been around the MLB for the last 12 years. The outfielder joined the Rockies in 2011. After an initial six seasons with the franchise, they signed him to a six-year contract in 2018 worth $108 million after winning the NL batting title that year. He has been a four-time All-Star during that time.

The 37-year-old was extended in his final year of contract after a 2023 season that saw him hitting .283 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs. Blackmon has also shown the ability to get on base. His 9.8% walking rate is only 2nd best in the club to Nolan Jones.

His 13th year with the team will make him second on the list of players who have stayed the longest with the Rockies. Only Todd Helton was with the club for a longer spell of 17 years. His manager Bill Schmidt spoke highly of the player in their team's statement:

"Charlie Blackmon is synonymous with Rockies baseball and we look forward to watching him continue his great career at 20th and Blake.

"Nobody works harder than Charlie preparing for the game and we are excited to see him contribute both on the field and in the clubhouse for another season."

Charlie Blackmon's contract extension broken down

Considering his age, Charlie Blackmon is expected to get a minor pay cut. As per his current contract, he was earning $18 million a year but his extension is worth $13 million. Furthermore, he is supposed to earn $2 million in incentives. He is also expected to earn $500,000 each for every 25th plate appearance after 425 next season.