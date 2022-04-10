"Black Tie Friday" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez posted ‘thirst trap’ pic on Instagram following news of Jennifer Lopez's engagement to Ben Affleck

After Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to Ben Affleck, her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez received flak from fans, who urged him to move on.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just got engaged for a second time after calling off their prior pledge in 2004. Affleck, a Cambridge native, and Lopez, a New Yorker, announced their engagement on Friday. Lopez announced the news in a video posted in her On the JLo fan newsletter. In the video, she showed off her green engagement ring.

El Broide @ElBroide The way JLo announced her engagement with ‘Dear Ben’ playing in the background! I can’t 🥰 The way JLo announced her engagement with ‘Dear Ben’ playing in the background! I can’t 🥰 https://t.co/nOzbDvqCWG

"The way JLo announced her engagement with ‘Dear Ben’ playing in the background! I can’t." -El Broide

Lopez had teased the major surprise on her public Instagram account earlier this week. She invited followers to her inner-circle website for further information.

Alex Rodriguez, the former Yankees player who was engaged to JLO before she ended their relationship, seemed unfazed by the news of Lopez and Affleck's engagement. Instead, he turned to his Instagram Story to display his handsomeness and captioned it "Black Tie Friday." The former Major League Baseball player posed in a black tuxedo with a bow tie, patent leather shoes, and sunglasses. He grinned for the camera as he leaned on a kitchen counter.

Rodriguez in his controversial IG Story.

"BLACK TIE FRIDAY." - Alex Rodriguez

Fans criticized Rodriguez after he posted his Instagram update.

"I’d guess ARod is about to have about as bad of a day as Gigli did on its opening day at box offices back in 2003. In case you were wondering, it’s still at 6% on Rotten Tomatoes." - The Real Royals of Winsdor

"Alex Rodriguez after seeing this." - Not Another Sox Podcast

All of Alex's photos with JLo are still on his Instagram. Meanwhile, JLo has removed him from hers, as if he never existed.

"Visiting JLO Beauty with my JLo beauty." - A Rodriguez

JLO with A Rod during their relationship.

Why did JLO and Alex Rodriguez break up?

After four years together, Jennifer Lopez and Rodriguez called it quits. In a joint statement on April 15, 2021, the couple declared they had ended their engagement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."- TODAY

While neither Jennifer nor Alex have officially stated the reason for their breakup, it was claimed in the press that the separation was due to suspicions of infidelity. Jennifer Lopez was the one who ended the relationship.

