Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery News: MLB insider believes Orioles need to land one of the top free-agent arms

While the rest of the league prepares for the upcoming season, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery still sit on the open market. Neither pitcher has signed a deal, nor have they budged.

Both pitchers are looking for a solid contract after coming off spectacular seasons. Snell won his second Cy Young Award at the end of the year, and Montgomery was a force in the postseason.

Many teams have already filled their rotation, but there is one team that is coming into the new season with a need for another high-quality starting pitcher. That is the Baltimore Orioles, and MLB insider Buster Olney believes they need to land one or the other.

Earlier in the spring, it was announced that Kyle Bradish was dealing with a UCL sprain. Whenever you see a UCL injury with a pitcher, it could be devastating.

If Bradish does have to miss an extended period, the Orioles must grab another starting pitcher. They can build upon their 101-game winning season and win the AL East again by adding somebody like Jordan Montgomery.

Olney also sees this as a great opportunity for the new ownership group, including David Rubenstein. He became the team's controlling owner this offseason after purchasing the team for $1.725 billion.

Signing Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery would make the Orioles' rotation fearsome

The Baltimore Orioles already added to their rotation in the offseason when they traded for Corbin Burnes. He will headline the rotation following a 10-8 season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023.

Signing either Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery would give the club two aces. Baltimore could have one of the best rotations in MLB if they were to add one of these hard-throwing lefties.

However, it is getting to the point where if these two do not sign soon, they may be too far behind. Expect the pair of free agents to make a decision soon.

