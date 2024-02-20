Blake Snell News: Aaron Judge hints at Yankees making 'another move' amid serious interest for Cy Young winner

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell remains unsigned with Spring Training only a few days away. The superstar starting pitcher has been linked to several clubs this offseason, yet he remains the biggest name remaining on the open market.

"The Yankees reportedly still have "serious interest" in Blake Snell.

One of the teams most heavily linked to Blake Snell has been the New York Yankees, who have reportedly sent an official contract offer to the 31-year-old. There have been a number of experts across the league linking the ace to the Yankees, while the club has seemingly expressed interest in adding to their pitching staff before the regular season.

This is something that New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has recently hinted at. When asked about the team's potential to add another pitcher this offseason, Judge told reporters "I definitely feel like there might be another move on the way."

"I definitely feel like there might be another move on the way, but you never know. We'll see." - Aaron Judge

It's unclear if he was directly referring to Snell with this comment, however it's safe to say that the 2022 American League MVP would be more than happy to see him don the Yankees pinstripes.

Blake Snell could help create one of the best pitching rotations in baseball if he were to join the New York Yankees

If the two parties can come to an agreement before the 2024 campaign, the Yankees would be able to pair both the NL and AL Young Award winners by creating the tandem of Snell and Gerrit Cole. This would be massive for the Yankees as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season.

As currently constructed, there are some questions surrounding the Yankees pitching rotation. Although the likes of Gerrit Cole, Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon, and Nestor Cortes Jr. are seemingly locked into the rotation, the fifth spot is less certain.

Luis Gil will start the Yankees first spring game on Saturday. Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman will start Sunday in the team's split-squad games

There will be a number of options for manager Aaron Boone if the team is unable to sign Blake Snell this offseason. Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt might be the most likely options to fill the fifth starting spot in the rotation, however, it may depend on the results of Spring Training to determine who will be given an opportunity to start this upcoming season.

