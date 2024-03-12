Blake Snell News: MLB insider names two teams as 'best hopes' for Cy Young winner as Yankees sweat on Gerrit Cole's availability

While the recent injury scare for Gerrit Cole has sent alarm bells around the New York Yankees, they still seem unwilling to make a big splash for Blake Snell.

MLB insider Jon Heyman has named the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco Giants as the most probable landing spots for Blake Snell ahead of the new season.

Heyman believes that Snell would relish the idea of joining the Angels but with recent injuries during camp, the Giants may be the team most desperate for the pitcher's services.

"Even with Cole questionable for once, the two best hopes for Snell still look like the Angels (which is partly why I came here to Angels camp off the plane to Phoenix) and the Giants. The most current buzz is about the Angels, and the team that still makes the most sense is the Giants," writes Heyman.

Blake Snell is perhaps the biggest player to remain a free agent on March 11, with the reigning NL Cy Young winner still without a team just days before the new season.

Snell started his major league career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016 and quickly established himself as an elite pitcher, bagging his first AL Cy Young Award in 2018. Snell was then traded to the San Diego Padres ahead of 2021 and despite a slow start, ended the 2023 season with his second Cy Young Award.

Having entered the offseason as one of the most valuable free agents, Snell's high demands were not met by any team. However, now it seems only a matter of time until this saga comes to an end and Jon Heyman believes that it will be between the Angels and the Giants. Both teams could use a starter like Snell and both have the means to land him on what is expected to be a three-year contract with two opt-outs.

Angels reportedly interested in both Blake Snell and JD Martinez

The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to Blake Snell throughout the offseason but rumors are now hotter than ever. According to Jon Heyman, they are also in talks to sign veteran slugger JD Martinez.

"They are actually talking about both Snell and DH J.D. Martinez both," Heyman wrote.

Both players are still free agents on the market with just days remaining before the new MLB season and the Angels have holes to fill. Given the timing of the situation, they may also get a better price, but signing both Blake Snell and Martinez would go a long way in their first season without the two-way Ohtani.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.