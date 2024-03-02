Blake Snell news: Yankees deal 'a long shot' as reigning Cy Young winner seeks contract similar to Cody Bellinger, per MLB insider

While teams have already played multiple spring training games this season, Blake Snell still sits on the open market. He has already refused a few offers as he is reportedly looking for a contract similar to what Cody Bellinger just signed.

Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million contract with the Chicago Cubs earlier in the week. Snell is reportedly now searching for a shorter-term deal with an opt-out after winning his second Cy Young Award last year.

The New York Yankees were seen as a possible suitor for Snell, given they had already reportedly made him an offer earlier in the offseason. But, Jon Heyman of the New York Post does not see the two sides coming to an agreement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It looks like a long shot at this point, unfortunately for the Yankees. They certainly would love to have him. They love Blake Snell," stated Heyman.

Expand Tweet

Heyman does not see the Yankees agreeing to a deal where Snell could leave in a few years. Especially with the likelihood of Juan Soto leaving after this season to become a free agent.

"The issue then is that if the Yankees are going to pay that much money and give up draft choices, they really don't want him leaving after a year or even two years" said Heyman.

The Yankees are already over the luxury tax, so signing him would cost the team even more money. However, adding Snell to the rotation they have now would make them dominant.

Who else is interested in Blake Snell?

Blake Snell (Image via Getty)

The Yankees are not the only team still interested in signing Blake Snell. According to Heyman, he views the San Francisco Giants as being the team to possibly land the reigning Cy Young Award winner. He recently went on Foul Territory TV, shedding insight into the matter.

"If I were to guess today, I'm gonna say Giants" Heyman said

Expand Tweet

Heyman is not just talking about Snell but also Matt Chapman. Both are clients of Scott Boras, and the Giants are one of the teams still in contact with the duo.

Signing Snell is something that would erupt the fanbase. They have missed out on elite free agents in the past, like Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa.

San Francisco also plays in a brutal NL West division. They need all the help they can get to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.