Blake Snell Rumors: 3 reasons why Angels should go all in for 2x Cy Young winner

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is expected to find himself on a team before the start of the regular season. Several clubs have shown interest in the starter, but MLB executives reportedly believe Snell might strike a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

With the regular season just around the corner, it's high time Snell finds a new uniform. Snell's agent, Scott Boras, has played the waiting game long enough.

3 reasons why the Angels should sign Blake Snell

1) Provide depth to the rotation

The Angels have a decent pitching staff, but it has been a point of concern. With the present situation, there is plenty of room to add a formidable pitcher like Snell. Adding Snell will certainly provide more depth to the rotation.

The Angels have Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, Griffin Canning, Tyler Anderson, and Chase Silseth that form their core. Snell will help bolster the team's performance and strengthen the rotation.

2) The Angels can use another southpaw

The Angels have Patrick Sandoval, Tyler Anderson, and Reid Detmers as their top left-handed pitchers. Snell could be the other southpaw, providing a competitive edge.

Snell could balance the pitching staff and create a strategic advantage. The Angels could use a southpaw who has strong postseason pitching experience.

3) The Angels could negotiate a short-term deal

The financial part is the most crucial aspect, especially when signing top pitchers like Snell. A short-term deal will be ideal for the Angels to avoid spending too much.

On the other hand, it could favor both ways. Snell will need to sign with a team one way or another. That said, he might take a short-term deal and look for other options after this season or the next.

The 31-year-old is reportedly looking for a long-term deal. However, playing the waiting game has not worked out well for the two-time Cy Young winner.

