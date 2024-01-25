Blake Snell Rumors: AL West team expected to be in on star pitcher to upgrade rotation  

Blake Snell is one of the top starters of his time, and it's surprising to find him still on the free-agent market. One of the AL West teams, the Seattle Mariners, is reportedly interested in acquiring the free agent.

The Mariners seek to improve their starting rotation, and the lefty could be the perfect option for an upgrade. According to analyst Jim Bowden, they are listening to trade proposals for starting pitchers.

After failing to make it to the playoffs last season, the Mariners have room for improvement, and a lefty in their starting lineup will make sense. At present, Snell is the best lefty in the market.

Snell reportedly needs $200 million

The southpaw is reportedly seeking a contract worth nearly $200 million. However, many teams have been hesitant to strike a deal. The financial aspect plays a huge role when it comes to teams signing players. As for Snell, he might need to negotiate with the clock ticking towards spring training.

After his second Cy Young award, the starter is looking for a huge deal. Lowering the price is sure to open doors to other teams. The Los Angeles Angels were also reported to be interested in the starter.

The 31-year-old is coming off a spectacular 2023 season. With an astonishing NL-best ERA of 2.25, he struck out 234 opponents, securing a 14-9 record. He also finished with a solid WHIP of 1.19.

It's normal for him to bump up his contract, but repeating the same 2023 season is questionable. On the other hand, Jordan Montgomery remains a formidable competitor in the free-agent market.

It all depends on the price and what teams are willing to offer.

The Texas Rangers continue to pursue Montgomery as they hope to have a reunion with their starter. Adding Snell to the Mariners alongside Louis Castillo will be a significant advantage. Castillo is slightly behind with his numbers but continues to be a key piece of Seattle's rotation.

