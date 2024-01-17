Blake Snell Update: MLB insider believes Yankees deal 'unlikely' for Cy Young winner after Marcus Stroman's Bronx switch

Blake Snell remains the most coveted starting pitcher on the free agent market. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner is set to sign a massive new contract this offseason. It's clear that Snell will be paid handsomely, but the only question is where.

"Where do you want to see Blake Snell sign?" - @MLBNetwork

One of the teams that has been heavily linked to Blake Snell this offseason has been the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers are coming off a disappointing 2023 campaign, which saw them not only miss the World Series goal, but miss the postseason altogether.

The fact that the New York Yankees will look to return to World Series contention is why signing Snell made sense. However, a few months into the offseason, MLB insider Jon Heyman believes that the New York Yankees may not be an option anymore for Blake Snell.

"It is 'unlikely' that the Yankees sign Blake Snell after signing Marcus Stroman, per @JonHeyman" - @BRWalkoff

Heyman believes that a potential union between Snell and the New York Yankees may no longer be viable following the signing of Marcus Stroman. While Heyman does not completely rule out Snell joining the Yankees, he feels that it's "unlikely" in the wake of the Marcus Stroman signing.

The New York Yankees have had a successful offseason, with or without Blake Snell

Whether or not the New York Yankees land the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, fans can be happy with the team's offseason.

Unquestionably, the biggest move that the team made this offseason was landing Juan Soto and Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres. In exchange, the Bronx Bombers sent six players, including Jhonny Brito and Michael King, to the Friars.

Aside from landing Juan Soto and Trent Grisham, the Yankees made another trade as well. They acquired disgruntled outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice.

"Yankees Offseason:Traded for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. Traded for Alex Verdugo. Traded for Cody Morris. Traded for Jorbit Vivas. Signed Luke Weaver, Marcus Stroman, Victor Gonzalez and Cody Poteet" - @Medic968

In terms of free agents, Marcus Stroman was the major signing for GM Brian Cashman. While Stroman may not have the upside of a Snell, he should be an effective arm for the club in 2024.

