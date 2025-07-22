Blake Snell and Will Smith's wives gush over Tyler Glasnow and fiancée Meghan Murphy serving serious couple goals for Dodgers' family day

Tyler Glasnow and his fiancée, Meghan Murphy, brought charm to the Dodgers Family Day celebration. The event came right after the Los Angeles Dodgers' 5-2 victory against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.After the celebration, Meghan Murphy shared a photo from the day on her account, where the couple was seen posing together with a rescue puppy. &quot;pound puppy to dodger dog 🌭🤍💙 family day 2025 #ChickenDiego #marthashermosabeach,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the photo, Meghan was wearing a Dodgers jersey and denim shorts, while Tyler opted for a white Dodgers jersey over a blue t-shirt that said 'Martha's' and light grey pants. The dog, Chicken Diego, wore a gold chain collar with a 'D' initial. The post was a quick hit in the Dodgers' inner circle, as Blake Snell’s wife, Haeley Ryne, raved in the comments, writing: &quot;The goodest boy!!&quot;Elake Snell’s wife, Haeley Ryne, commented on Meghan Murphy's post &quot;The goodest boy.&quot;(via Instagram)The same enthusiasm was seen by Cara Martinell Smith, wife of Will Smith, as she hyped the dog's statement accessories, writing: &quot;The CHAINNNNN🔥&quot;Cara Martinell Smith, wife of Will Smith, commented on Meghan Murphy's post.(via Instagram)Tyler Glasnow’s love story began with a thrown ballMilwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: GettyTyler Glasnow, speaking to the L.A. Times, told the reporter how their love story started with baseball and a phone number during a Rays game in 2021.“I saw a girl who was kind of cute, so I had our team photographer zoom in on her — this just sounds very weird — but she was wholesome, with a girl-next-door look,” Glasnow said. “So I wrote my phone number on a ball, threw it to her and told her to text me. She came to the next game, threw me a ball with her number and told me to text her.&quot;I didn’t think anything would come of it, but then I met her, and she was awesome. That was the first I’ve ever thrown a ball to someone (with my phone number on it), too. And I still don’t think she believes me.&quot;Tyler Glasnow admired Meghan’s amazing personality, love for travel, and easygoing nature, which made the connection effortless.Tyler Glasnow got engaged to Meghan Murphy in August 2024. He confirmed his wedding plans for the coming November on the Chris Rose Rotation podcast in March 2025. &quot;&quot;I was super nervous when I did it, but it was super fun,&quot; he said. &quot;I’m glad we did it. Now we’re just planning it all. In the future, you got the wedding and the life and then kids and that stuff.&quot;Tyler Glasnow expressed his commitment to the next chapter in his life with Meghan Murphy.