Blake Treinen Injury Update: Dodgers reliever seen throwing on field as veteran continues rehabbing from chest injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers could see one of their most proven bullpen arms, Blake Treinen, work his way back to the team sooner rather than later. Although Treinen is reportedly still a ways away from returning to the bullpen, the veteran was seen throwing from 90 feet at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

"Blake Treinen playing catch today at around 90 feet. He’s moving closer to pitching in game conditions." - @jonmorosi

It's been a long road back to the MLB for Blake Treinen, who has not appeared in a game since 2022. Although it appeared that the veteran closer was set to return at the beginning of the 2024 campaign, he was struck by a comebacker in Spring Training.

It was an unlucky and unfortunate turn of events for Treinen, who had pitched 3.2 innings in the spring up to that point. The result of being hit by the comeback hit left Blake Treinen with a bruised lung, leading to his placement on the 15-day IL.

The fact that he has been throwing in the outfield and ramping up his rehab is an encouraging sign for the 35-year-old former All-Star. Although there is still no official timeline for Treinen's return, it is a good sign that he is continuing to increase his activity.

"Dodgers notes from Dave Roberts: Walker Buehler will begin a rehab assignment with AAA OKC this weekend. Tentative plan is for Buehler to make 4 rehab starts. Blake Treinen didn’t have a setback. But he still feels discomfort in his lung/ribs, so his timeline was pushed back" - @ByJackHarris

The chest injury that led to Treinen's placement on the IL forced him to be left off the Los Angeles Dodgers roster during their Seoul Series matchup against the San Diego Padres.

Blake Treinen is one of many Dodgers players working their way back to the lineup

Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Treinen is not the only star player who is currently sidelined and working their way back to the roster. The club is without a number of key players, particularly on the pitching side, including Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, and Brusdar Graterol.

"Walker Buehler is back! Cruising through two scoreless so far in his rebab start for @okc_baseball. Fastball has touched 95 mph several times." - @AramLeighton8

Walker Buehler appears to be the closest player to return to the team of those listed above. The star pitcher has already been pitching in the minor leagues as he makes his way back from Tommy John Surgery.

