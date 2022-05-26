Blessed to call this little piece of paradise “home” - New York Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Reguero takes daughter to her birth country, posts video of the trip on her Instagram

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife took her daughter back to their birth country this week and posted the trip on Instagram. Lindor and his wife are from Puerto Rico, and he is very proud of his Puerto Rican heritage.

"Quick trip recap. Blessed to call this little piece of paradise 'home'" - Kaita Reguero Lindor

Francisco Lindor and his wife Kaita had their daughter, Kalina, back in November of 2020. Kaita, or "Ms. Lindor" as she calls herself on social media, was born in Puerto Rico. She moved to the United States at a young age.

More about New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's baby daughter

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



Francisco Lindor’s daughter is happy to be watching dad play ball “PAPA!” 🥺Francisco Lindor’s daughter is happy to be watching dad play ball @shea_station “PAPA!” 🥺Francisco Lindor’s daughter is happy to be watching dad play ball @shea_station https://t.co/vEq1E2vzgZ

"PAPA! Francisco Lindor's daughter is happy to be watching dad play ball" - @Jomboy Media

Francisco Lindor's wife and baby daughter can often be seen around Citi Field, cheering on Lindor. Since they keep themselves close to baseball, they are included in the New York Mets fanbase. Lindor is a Mets fan favorite, so it is no surprise that the fans gave his wife and daughter a warm welcome when they arrived in New York.

As mentioned before, Lindor is very proud of his heritage. He can often be seen repping the Puerto Rican flag, so it makes sense for his daughter to go down and experience Puerto Rico for herself.

When looking at the pictures that Lindor's wife posted on Instagram, Puerto Rico looks like a gorgeous place to be right now. In the video, Lindor's wife and daughter took a trip to the beach, and some really adorable pictures were taken of their daughter playing in the sand. They were also playing in the water, which looks really clear. It is also definitely better to be there compared to New York in the winter months, too, so it makes sense for Lindor and his family to reside there during the offseason.

It is always nice to see baseball players and other professional athletes' families in the public eye. Sometimes, a professional athlete might seen "unhuman" and different compared to everyone else, and Lindor's family being seen on social media is honestly really nice and cute to see for baseball, especially New York Mets fans.

Mojo Hill @mojohill22 Francisco Lindor said his "beautiful fiance" and daughter give him fuel and energy when he comes home after a tough day at the ballpark. Francisco Lindor said his "beautiful fiance" and daughter give him fuel and energy when he comes home after a tough day at the ballpark.

"Francisco Lindor said his 'beautiful fiance' and daughter give him fuel and energy when he comes home after a tough day at the ballpark." - @Mojo

For Mets fans and MLB fans in general, it is a great thing to see how close to the game Lindor's family is, and it shows that he and his family are great people.

Edited by Windy Goodloe