  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Blue Jays announcer takes shot at Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay over “first-place” comment after series win

Blue Jays announcer takes shot at Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay over “first-place” comment after series win

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 05, 2025 03:57 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Blue Jays announcer takes shot at Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay over “first-place” comment after series win- Source: Imagn

It has been a tough few weeks for New York Yankees fans as the Bronx Bombers continue their slide after a strong start to the season. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay caught strays for his controversial comments.

Ad

The Toronto Blue Jays completed a four-game series sweep against the Yankees after Thursday's 8-5 win. The Blue Jays also dethroned their AL East rivals from the top spot in the division after the series sweep.

Following the win, Sportsnet host Jamie Campbell took a jab at Michael Kay, who had claimed the Blue Jays weren't a "first-place team" after Toronto's 12-5 win against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Campbell brought a broom to the segment, taking shot at the Yankees broadcaster on Thursday:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I can think of a certain Yankee broadcaster, in fact, who is gonna have to go on his show [Friday] and admit that the Blue Jays are a first-place team,” Campbell said during the segment as he held a broom, “because the standings prove it.”
Ad

The Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last two weeks, winning eight of their last ten games. They are the new AL East leaders, holding a two-game lead over the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays with a 50-38 record.

Yankees broadcaster made headlines with controversial statement on Blue Jays

Michael Kay is known for his blunt baseball takes and the Yankees broadcaster caused a stir after his comments on the Blue Jays were considered demeaning earlier this week.

Ad
“The Blue Jays are not a first-place team, I’m sorry,” Kay said. “If you look at the run differential, the Yankees’ run differential is +105. The Blue Jays, after a 12-5 win, finally got in the positive yesterday; they’re +4. Do you realize they should be a .500 team because of a +4 run differential?

The Blue Jays won their sixth consecutive game by defeating the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener on Friday. However, the Yankees slumped to their fifth straight defeat after a 6-5 loss against cross-town rivals the New York Mets in the Subway Series opener.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications