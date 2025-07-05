Blue Jays announcer takes shot at Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay over “first-place” comment after series win

It has been a tough few weeks for New York Yankees fans as the Bronx Bombers continue their slide after a strong start to the season. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay caught strays for his controversial comments.
The Toronto Blue Jays completed a four-game series sweep against the Yankees after Thursday's 8-5 win. The Blue Jays also dethroned their AL East rivals from the top spot in the division after the series sweep.
Following the win, Sportsnet host Jamie Campbell took a jab at Michael Kay, who had claimed the Blue Jays weren't a "first-place team" after Toronto's 12-5 win against the Yankees on Tuesday.
Campbell brought a broom to the segment, taking shot at the Yankees broadcaster on Thursday:
“I can think of a certain Yankee broadcaster, in fact, who is gonna have to go on his show [Friday] and admit that the Blue Jays are a first-place team,” Campbell said during the segment as he held a broom, “because the standings prove it.”
The Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last two weeks, winning eight of their last ten games. They are the new AL East leaders, holding a two-game lead over the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays with a 50-38 record.
Yankees broadcaster made headlines with controversial statement on Blue Jays
Michael Kay is known for his blunt baseball takes and the Yankees broadcaster caused a stir after his comments on the Blue Jays were considered demeaning earlier this week.
“The Blue Jays are not a first-place team, I’m sorry,” Kay said. “If you look at the run differential, the Yankees’ run differential is +105. The Blue Jays, after a 12-5 win, finally got in the positive yesterday; they’re +4. Do you realize they should be a .500 team because of a +4 run differential?
The Blue Jays won their sixth consecutive game by defeating the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener on Friday. However, the Yankees slumped to their fifth straight defeat after a 6-5 loss against cross-town rivals the New York Mets in the Subway Series opener.