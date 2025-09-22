Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette gives positive update on injury as team celebrates 2025 playoff berth with champagne shower 

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to the postseason after an 8-5 win against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday night. With the team looking forward to October baseball, star shortstop Bo Bichette gave a positive update on his injury amid the team's champagne celebration in the locker room.Bo Bichette has been ruled out of the regular season after he suffered a PCL sprain in his left knee earlier this week. While the All-Star infielder is sitting out the rest of the season, he is expected to make a return in the playoffs.When Bichette was asked about his rehab during the locker room celebrations, he said:“Getting better every day. I’m just doing everything I can to be ready whenever that time is.”Earlier this week, manager John Schneider said it needs to be a collective effort from the players to step up in the absence of their two-time All-Star for the remaining games.&quot;When he went on the IL, everyone was asking like, hey, who's going to step up, and it has to be everyone doing their part and not trying to do something they're not good at,” Schneider said. “I sound like a broken record, but that's what's gotten us to this point.&quot;So I think not saying, 'Woe is me, we lost Bo, who's hitting fourth and has 90-something RBI's,' and it's just, 'OK, what can I do today to help?' Hopefully it's a couple of guys that (get hot) at the same time, but if it's a different guy every night, so be it.”Bo Bichette's Blue Jays future uncertain with impending free agencyWhile the Blue Jays are expecting Bo Bichette's return in the coming weeks, the All-Star slugger's future with the team remains uncertain as he is set to become a free agent in the offseason.Bichette was batting .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and an .840 OPS before his injury, leading MLB in hits and doubles at the time. His numbers will raise his stock in the offseason with several teams expected to be in a race to sign him, including AL East rivals, the New York Yankees.