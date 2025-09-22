  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette gives positive update on injury as team celebrates 2025 playoff berth with champagne shower 

Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette gives positive update on injury as team celebrates 2025 playoff berth with champagne shower 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 22, 2025 03:38 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v Cincinnati Reds - Source: Getty
Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette gives positive update on injury as team celebrates 2025 playoff berth with champagne shower - Source: Getty

The Toronto Blue Jays are going to the postseason after an 8-5 win against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday night. With the team looking forward to October baseball, star shortstop Bo Bichette gave a positive update on his injury amid the team's champagne celebration in the locker room.

Ad

Bo Bichette has been ruled out of the regular season after he suffered a PCL sprain in his left knee earlier this week. While the All-Star infielder is sitting out the rest of the season, he is expected to make a return in the playoffs.

When Bichette was asked about his rehab during the locker room celebrations, he said:

“Getting better every day. I’m just doing everything I can to be ready whenever that time is.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Earlier this week, manager John Schneider said it needs to be a collective effort from the players to step up in the absence of their two-time All-Star for the remaining games.

"When he went on the IL, everyone was asking like, hey, who's going to step up, and it has to be everyone doing their part and not trying to do something they're not good at,” Schneider said. “I sound like a broken record, but that's what's gotten us to this point.
Ad
"So I think not saying, 'Woe is me, we lost Bo, who's hitting fourth and has 90-something RBI's,' and it's just, 'OK, what can I do today to help?' Hopefully it's a couple of guys that (get hot) at the same time, but if it's a different guy every night, so be it.”
Ad

Bo Bichette's Blue Jays future uncertain with impending free agency

While the Blue Jays are expecting Bo Bichette's return in the coming weeks, the All-Star slugger's future with the team remains uncertain as he is set to become a free agent in the offseason.

Bichette was batting .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and an .840 OPS before his injury, leading MLB in hits and doubles at the time. His numbers will raise his stock in the offseason with several teams expected to be in a race to sign him, including AL East rivals, the New York Yankees.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications