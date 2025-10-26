"Blue Jays cheat and still can’t hit Yoshinobu Yamamoto " - Fans roar as Dodgers $325M ace makes history with complete game gem in World Series Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from their Game 1 defeat by registering a 5-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of the World Series on Saturday.The win came on the back of a historic performance by Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Japanese star pitched all nine innings for his second consecutive complete game in the postseason.Yamamoto, who signed a for the team on a $325 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, completed the win for the Dodgers by retiring 20 consecutive batters, becoming the first Dodger to do so in a postseason game.Fans reacted to the Japanese ace's dominance against the Blue Jays in World Series Game 2.&quot;Blue jays cheat and still can’t hit Yamamoto.&quot;gorth deathbringer @gdunglesackLINKBlue jays cheat and still can’t hit Yama&quot;So the Dodgers are ruining baseball again I’m assuming ? Did us ruining baseball take a day off yesterday?&quot;annoying ohtani fan @owndodgerhatersLINKSo the Dodgers are ruining baseball again I’m assuming ? Did us ruining baseball take a day off yesterday ?&quot;TOR fans talking stuff until they see good pitching….&quot;Captain Boost @eurosooner77LINKTOR fans talking stuff until they see good pitching….&quot;I could see an idiot manager like Rob Thomson pulling him out after 7.&quot;Crazy Philly Fan @crazyphillyfanLINKI could see an idiot manager like Rob Thomson pulling him out after 7.&quot;Yoshinobu Yamamoto reminds me of Pedro Martinez with his pinpoint control, deceptive arsenal, and dominance. Both right-handers overwhelmed hitters with velocity, movement, and command.&quot;Elena @Eleanor04066972LINKYoshinobu Yamamoto reminds me of Pedro Martinez with his pinpoint control, deceptive arsenal, and dominance. Both right-handers overwhelmed hitters with velocity, movement, and command.Yamamoto became the first Dodgers pitcher since the legendary Orel Hershiser in 1988 to pitch consecutive complete games in the postseason and the first MLB pitcher since Curt Schilling in 2001.Blue Jays manager acknowledges Dodger ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto's complete gameWith the Dodgers hitters backing Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the plate, manager Dave Roberts left the Japanese pitcher on the mound, preserving his bullpen in Game 2. Blue Jays manager John Schneider was impressed by the Dodgers ace and the decision to let him pitch the entire game.“It's hard to do, you know what I mean?” Schneider said. “I get why Doc (Dave Roberts) let him go — he was that good. You have to appreciate a complete game.”The Blue Jays had tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning after Alejandro Kirk's sacrifice fly. However, that was the only run for the home team as the Dodgers scored two runs each in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the series.