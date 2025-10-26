  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Blue Jays cheat and still can’t hit Yoshinobu Yamamoto " - Fans roar as Dodgers $325M ace makes history with complete game gem in World Series Game 2

"Blue Jays cheat and still can’t hit Yoshinobu Yamamoto " - Fans roar as Dodgers $325M ace makes history with complete game gem in World Series Game 2

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 26, 2025 04:35 GMT
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two - Source: Getty
Fans roar as Dodgers $325M ace makes history with complete game gem in World Series Game 2 - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from their Game 1 defeat by registering a 5-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of the World Series on Saturday.

Ad

The win came on the back of a historic performance by Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Japanese star pitched all nine innings for his second consecutive complete game in the postseason.

Yamamoto, who signed a for the team on a $325 million deal ahead of the 2024 season, completed the win for the Dodgers by retiring 20 consecutive batters, becoming the first Dodger to do so in a postseason game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the Japanese ace's dominance against the Blue Jays in World Series Game 2.

"Blue jays cheat and still can’t hit Yamamoto."
Ad
"So the Dodgers are ruining baseball again I’m assuming ? Did us ruining baseball take a day off yesterday?"
Ad
"TOR fans talking stuff until they see good pitching…."
Ad
"I could see an idiot manager like Rob Thomson pulling him out after 7."
Ad
"Yoshinobu Yamamoto reminds me of Pedro Martinez with his pinpoint control, deceptive arsenal, and dominance. Both right-handers overwhelmed hitters with velocity, movement, and command."
Ad

Yamamoto became the first Dodgers pitcher since the legendary Orel Hershiser in 1988 to pitch consecutive complete games in the postseason and the first MLB pitcher since Curt Schilling in 2001.

Blue Jays manager acknowledges Dodger ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto's complete game

With the Dodgers hitters backing Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the plate, manager Dave Roberts left the Japanese pitcher on the mound, preserving his bullpen in Game 2. Blue Jays manager John Schneider was impressed by the Dodgers ace and the decision to let him pitch the entire game.

Ad
“It's hard to do, you know what I mean?” Schneider said. “I get why Doc (Dave Roberts) let him go — he was that good. You have to appreciate a complete game.”

The Blue Jays had tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning after Alejandro Kirk's sacrifice fly. However, that was the only run for the home team as the Dodgers scored two runs each in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the series.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications