Pitcher Chris Bassitt had arguably his greatest performance of the season on Friday under extreme circumstances. On the night Bassitt's wife was expecting a baby in Canada, the pitcher was called on to start for the Toronto Blue Jays in New York.

The plan was for the 2021 All-Star to pitch and then fly back to Toronto for the birth. Bassitt was a man on a mission and was efficient and consistent on the night. He finished 7.2 scoreless innings and allowed just three hits. The righty recorded eight strikeouts and threw 64 of his 101 pitches for strikes.

It must have been a combination of joy and relief for the starter as manager John Schneider approached the mound in the eighth inning. Per a recent ESPN article, the skipper was concise when addressing Bassitt.

"Go be a Dad," said Schneider.

The Blue Jays could not have asked for a better outing from Bassitt at Citi Field. A rain delay added further complications for the pitcher. Under extreme circumstances, Bassitt was calm, composed and dominant on the mound.

"Incredible. Chris Bassitt exits ballgame. He will be on his way to Toronto where he will join his wife who’s in labor. The couple is expecting their second child. Bassitt 7.2 IP shutout innings with 8K’s #BlueJays" - Hazel Mae

The Toronto Blue Jays bullpen kept the shutout intact to ensure Bassitt was credited with the win.

The Jays went on to defeat the New York Mets 3-0 and improve to 31-27 on the year.

Pitcher Chris Bassitt spent the 2022 season with the New York Mets

This was always going to be a big night for Bassitt, even without the birth of his second child. The 34-year-old faced off against his former team for the first time since his move to Toronto.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Bassitt's final line:



7.2 IP | 0 R | 3 H | 0 BB | 8 K What a start for Chris Bassitt in tonight's 3-0 Blue Jays win over the Mets!Bassitt's final line:7.2 IP | 0 R | 3 H | 0 BB | 8 K What a start for Chris Bassitt in tonight's 3-0 Blue Jays win over the Mets! 👏 Bassitt's final line:7.2 IP | 0 R | 3 H | 0 BB | 8 K https://t.co/uqIsWnUmGG

After a successful spell with the Oakland Athletics, the Mets traded for the All-Star prior to the 2022 season. Bassitt impressed during his time in Queens, finishing with a 15-9 record and a 3.42 ERA over 30 starts.

Chris Bassitt will be delighted with how things turned out on Friday. Not only did he record his sixth win of the season, his wife Jessica also gave birth to their second child.

