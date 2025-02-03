Blue Jays exec spots key contrast between Pete Alonso’s Mets scenario from Alex Bregman’s Astros standing

Two of the biggest remaining free agents this offseason are Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Both could re-sign with their former teams — the Houston Astros and the New York Mets, respectively.

Interestingly, both teams have made contract offers to their infielders, but neither player has accepted, believing they can secure better deals. Alonso has reportedly received a three-year, $68 million to $70 million offer, while Bregman was offered a six-year, $156 million deal at the start of the offseason.

On Sunday, while discussing Bregman and Alonso and which player is a better fit for their respective former teams, Toronto Blue Jays coordinator for player development David Aardsma shared his thoughts.

Aardsma argued that Alonso is a more essential piece for the Mets, using the team's record-setting acquisition of Juan Soto this offseason as a reference.

"Juan Soto will bring you at-bats, tough at-bats, work the pitching, work the count, get on base — but who's gonna hit him in?" Aardsma said on MLB Network. "Who's gonna provide that pop? And there's nobody in the league besides Judge who's hit more home runs since they've entered the league, so Alonso's the guy that makes complete sense to me."

"I think there are more options for him than there are for Bregman, and ... I think the Astros will be better off than the Mets would be without Bregman. But, I mean, the choices are getting smaller and smaller. We're hearing the Yankees are still looking for infielders, and that makes sense. But I do believe the Mets need Alonso a lot more than the Astros need Bregman."

Latest on Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso's free agency

With spring training approaching, Bregman and Alonso will need to decide on their next team soon.

Alonso has an offer from the Mets but is holding out for a better deal. However, his market appears limited, with the Blue Jays being the only team still showing potential interest.

Meanwhile, Alex Bregman’s market is slightly broader. However, with the Detroit Tigers signing Jack Flaherty, another possible contender for his services may be off the board. If Bregman does not return to Houston, the Boston Red Sox could emerge as a suitor this offseason

