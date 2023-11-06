Blue Jays exercise $21,000,000 team option on reliever Chad Green for two seasons

The Toronto Blue Jays have exercised their team option on reliever Chad Green. The pitcher is now officially under contract for two years and $21 million. It's rare for an option to be for two seasons, but that's what happened with Green, who will not be hitting the open market.

Chad Green didn't have the year he had hoped for with Toronto in 2023. He was injured for much of it, only recording 12 innings. Nevertheless, the Jays liked what they saw and are keeping him around for at least two seasons.

Keegan Matheson reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The #BlueJays announce they’ve exercised their two-year option on reliever Chad Green for 2024-‘25. He’s now on a two-year, $21 million deal."

Green was an integral part of the New York Yankees' bullpen for a long time, appearing in high leverage situations quite frequently. Though the sample was incredibly small, Green looked good in Toronto, and they would like to see him recapture that form in the next two seasons.

Chad Green back in Toronto

Even though he could only appear in 12 games and pitch a total of 12 innings last season, he was still good enough to record 0.3 fWAR. Evidently, Chad Green still has what he had in New York when he posted seasons of 2.4, 1.7 and 1.6 fWAR.

The Blue Jays believe that, and they're interested in keeping him around for two more seasons. Many teams would not pick up the option on a high-profile free agent they signed who could only play 12 games in a 162-game season, but the Jays like Green.

He had the chance to reset his market for 2024, but injuries kept Green out of the bullpen. Nevertheless, he doesn't need to enter free agency and get a big contract since he's getting $10.5 million a season on the option the Jays exercised.