The Chicago Cubs are the subject of trade speculations as they are said to be interested in a top player who would switch positions inside the organization. Toronto Blue Jays' standout Bo Bichette is reportedly being considered by the Chicago Cubs as a trade candidate.

Bo Bichette to the Cubs? We examined the possibility on @MLBNetwork this morning, following the @matt_cozzi report yesterday. - jonmorosi

Fans of the Blue Jays did not seem pleased with the deal and expressed their disappointment with a number of disparaging remarks on X, formerly Twitter:

One commented : "Makes absolutely no sense"

The Blue Jays are in a Win-Now mode. Trading Bichette for prospects makes zero sense. The Jays aren't in a rebuild..... - coacheric26

I’m hearing the Cubs have talked to the Blue Jays about Bo Bichette, who would play 3B for the Cubs. - matt_cozi"

"It makes absolutely no sense to trade Bo. "

Do you REALLY think Atkins is walking that plank?… @Bluejays

"Why would the Jays trade their best player, who also happens to be young and cost controlled? That would make no sense"

"If they trade Bichette wouldn’t that mean that they’re not planning to compete any time soon?"

"Just stop it Jon. Cubs may want Bo (who wouldn’t) but the blue jays front would be completely insane to trade Bo for prospects."

"Why in the world would the Blue Jays trade a 25 year old superstar,"

Bo Bichette's career with Toronto Blue Jays

Bichette was promoted to the major leagues and his contract was picked by the Blue Jays in 2019. During that season, Bichette collected three hits against the Kansas City Royals, the second of which was his first home run in the Major Leagues. With a double against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bichette became the first MLB player to reach 10 extra base hits in his first nine major league games.

Bichette received his first All-Star selection in 2021. He hit three home runs in a game against the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. With 191 and 189 hits, respectively, Bichette led the American League with hits in both 2021 and 2022.

