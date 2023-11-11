The Toronto Blue Jays were awarded the AL Team Gold Glove award after a stellar show in defence in the 2023 season. But their fans felt that was the only good thing about the team that ended without a deep run into the playoffs.

The Toronto Blue Jays finished with an 89-73 record, 12 games behind the AL East, toppers Batlimore Orioles. Their strong run throughout the season was enough to clinch an AL Wild Card spot after their penultimate game of the season. However, they lost in two games to the Minnesota Twins in the ALWS.

This was the fourth time that the MLB has implemented the Team Gold Glove award. With the Blue Jays, the AL has now produced four different winners.

Toronto led the league with 85 Defensive Runs saved, a whopping 18 runs ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. They finished sixth with 4.14 runs allowed per game, second in put-outs with 4,355, and fifth with a high 98.8 fielding percentage.

Even though defence was never a problem, a contrasting effect was seen in their offence. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the highest home-run hitter for the Blue Jays, with just 26 home runs. They came 16th in the MLB with 188 home runs and had major troubles with runners in scoring position.

Fans took to X to voice their opinions about the Blue Jays winning the Team Gold Glove award despite a disappointing end to the season.

Blue Jays defense result of strong individual performances

Three of Toronto's fielders - third baseman Matt Chapman, centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier and pitcher Jose Berrios - received individual Gold Glove awards. In fact, even someone like Daulton Varsho who didn't win an award recorded the highest Defensive Runs Saved with 29.

All this individual prowess was enough to keep the Blue Jays floating above other teams in the defensive quota. However, they genuinely lacked in the power hitting as they look to make changes this offseason.