Drake has deep roots in the city of Toronto. Born and raised there, the international rap superstar has consistently promoted his hometown, and has even served as an ambassador for the NBA's Toronto Raptors.

However, despite his allegiance to Canada's largest city, Drake upset some fans of his hometown Blue Jays after appearing alongside some sworn enemies. In July, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both players for the New York Yankees, walked out alongside the rap icon at a concert at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.

Needless to say, the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are bitter AL East rivals. Moreover, there has been no shortage of fireworks and controversy between the two sides this season.

It all began when Alek Manoah labelled Yankees ace Gerrit Cole "the biggest cheater in baseball" in the offseason. The heat reached a new height in May when Yankees skipper Aaron Boone and Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker got into a screaming match over the Yankees' third base coach's positioning.

"Aaron Boone giving Pete Walker a complimentary psychological evaluation and invitation to sit" - Codify

For this reason, there is not a lot of love for New York Yankees players in Toronto. Beneath an Instagram post that showcased the Yankees' stars alongside Drake, the Blue Jays' IG page threw some shade, saying "I'm just saying you could do better," a quip aimed that the OVO God himself.

Fortunately for Toronto Blue Jays fans, the Yankees have not posed a serious threat this season. Eight games seperate the Jays and Yankees, who occupy the AL East's third and fourth slots, respectively. While the Jays are clinging on to a Wild Card playoff berth, the Yankees were eliminated on Sunday following an 7-1 loss at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Aaron Judge, who won the 2022 MVP after setting a single-season home run record of 62, missed two months over the summer on account of a torn ligament. His team's results have mirrored his absence. Despite winning 99 games last season, the Yankees have only 79 victories this year. Additionally, their .226 team batting average is the second-lowest in the league, just ahead of the Oakland Athletics.

Drake is a good friend to have, regardless of team allegiance

While the Jays' comment was indeed a funny one, it is unlikely that appearing with Judge and Stanton renders Drake a Yankees fan. If anything, it should be Yankees' fans who are raging, as two of their city's biggest sports names aligned themselves with a fan of a bitter divisional rival.