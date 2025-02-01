Blue Jays insider identifies Pete Alonso and Bo Bichette as Toronto's key to being a serious contender

Veteran starting pitcher Max Scherzer's arrival in Toronto on a one-year deal has sparked rumors about the Toronto Blue Jays's chances of landing All-Star slugger Pete Alonso.

Scherzer, who is turning 41 in July, penned a one-year, $15.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday. The three-time Cy Young winner is represented by super agent Scott Boras, who also represents Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, the two free agents linked with the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays insider Keegan Matheson shared his take on the implication of Scherzer's deal. He said in a conversation with MLB Network on Friday:

"Max Scherzer is 40. He doesn't just want to hang out in Toronto and play baseball. The clock is ticking, he's got to take a run at a championship here. He has to believe that there's something worth chasing in Toronto. Yes, money's always a factor, probably the big factor, but he needs to believe there is potential in Toronto and the Blue Jays do feel that one piece away."

Matheson also highlighted the need for a high-profile bat in the lineup despite the arrival of Anthony Santander in the offseason. He feels the potential addition of Pete Alonso and a bounceback year for Bo Bichette can change the outlook of the team.

He continued:

"Anthony Santander was a big upgrade for their lineup, but if they, using Pete Alonso as an example, add another big bat, suddenly this offense would be winning games too. If they can add a little more power and they've needed power for years since that incredible 2021 team, they haven't found it again but they're one bat away. If you get another big bat in there and Bo Bichette bounces back suddenly this is a pretty exciting team."

MLB insider feels Blue Jays can add another bat to back Max Scherzer's signing

The Blue Jays have been active this offseason after missing out on Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki earlier. However, the signing of Max Scherzer has seemingly things put in motion in Toronto.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray, the Blue Jays could be making another singing in the coming weeks before Spring Training begins to back the arrival of the veteran hurler.

"As far as Scherzer goes, I thought that was a fit that made sense all along," Murray said. "I'm a little surprised by the timing of it, just because the Blue Jays would have to add another bat to convince Scherzer to go there because you think at this point in his career, he's going to want to end up being on a contending team.

The Blue Jays are also working on an extension for All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is entering the final year of his contract in 2025. If Toronto can keep hold of the first baseman and add another powerful bat to the roster, the team can be looking at a postseason push next season.

