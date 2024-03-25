Blue Jays News: Daniel Vogelbach secures Opening Day roster spot after Joey Votto's minor setback

Daniel Vogelbach has made a way through by securing the Opening Day roster spot for the Toronto Blue Jays. Manager John Schneider announced after Vogelbach took the remaining spots to join Davis Schneider, Brian Serven and Ernie Clement.

Vogelbach's position was confirmed after a minor setback from Joey Votto. The veteran slugger agreed a non-roster contract with the Blue Jays. Irrespective of being in the starting lineup or on the bench, Vogelbach is expected to see more time against right-handed pitchers.

Vogelbach has shown potential in spring training. The 31-year-old was noted for smashing a fastball off the Yankee ace Gerrit Cole. The Blue Jays have noted his swing, so getting him to the roster will be an added advantage.

In his eight-year MLB career, Daniel Vogelbach smashed 80 home runs and 258 RBIs with a .752 OPS. Last season, he slashed .233 /.339 /.743 with 48 RBIs and 13 home runs.

Daniel Vogelbach's position hangs on Votto's return

Despite his ability to control the strike zone, Daniel Vogelbach's position hangs on Votto's return. His status with the Blue Jays could be unstable, especially when Votto returns to full form.

However, Votto will need more time to get in shape and recover from his minor ankle injury. Vogelbach will still be safe for a while, as Votto will need to spend some time in the minors before heading to the majors again. Votto was limited to only one spring training game for the Blue Jays before being sidelined.

Votto is a veteran with extensive experience at the plate. When compared to Vogelbach, the 40-year-old former NL MVP is expected to hold the upper hand. Votto's setback created an opening for Vogelbach, and his return could clearly make his position uncertain.

The biggest advantage for Vogelbach is his ability to hit against right-handed pitchers. With that in mind, the Blue Jays will make the best of him until Votto returns.

Eventually, it's the performance that matters for any club. Votto will need to stay healthy and make the best of his remaining time before retirement. As for Vogelbach, he needs to focus on his swing and consistency.

