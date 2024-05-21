Blue Jays' nightmare start continues, mid-season trade chances increase as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. endures a slow start

It has not been the season that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays were anticipating coming into the new year. After being swept by the Minnesota Twins in the 2023 postseason, many expected the Blue Jays to enter the new campaign hungry and motivated to avenge their disappointing playoff run.

That hasn't been the case, though, as the Toronto Blue Jays have struggled out the gate. Heading into Tuesday's action, the Blue Jays sit last in the American League East with a 21-25 record.

The current struggles and inconsistency of the team have led many to believe that stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette could find themselves available on the trade market.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Likelihood of Soto extension? Bichette, Vlad Jr. on the block? Execs weigh in" - @Feinsand

“I don’t think they’re opposed to it,” an anonymous MLB executive told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The executive continued, saying that the Toronto Blue Jays have already been in discussion with teams about a potential Bichette or Guerrero Jr. trade, but the asking prices were allegedly "ridiculous."

It might seem like a drastic decision to move either Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but both stars are set to become free agents at the end of the 2025 season.

That leaves Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins with the decision to either sign the duo to massive, long-term extensions or look to the trade market and reset the roster.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been underwhelming this season but could command a massive return in potential trade

Since making his Toronto Blue Jays debut in 2019, Vladdy quickly became the face of the franchise.

Although he has been inconsistent at times, he still remains one of the top first basemen in the MLB. A three-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner, Guerrero Jr. could land the Blue Jays a massive trade haul if he were to be moved.

Expand Tweet

"Day 1 of asking the Toronto Blue Jays to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr" - @JoseBerriosHOF

If a trade were to this season, the 25-year-old would not be considered a rental given the remaining term of his contract.

That would help the Toronto Blue Jays net a higher return in any potential return. Although it would be a franchise-altering move, the front office may need to make a decision soon about the future of both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback