Aaron Judge hit the 30th multiple-HR game of his career off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson on Monday night, but the incident grabbed headlines for different reasons.

Judge was seen glancing towards his bench in the build-up to his second home run. Many questioned the suspicious behaviour and accused him of illegaly stealing signs. However, Jackson has acknowledged that he realised he was tipping his pitches and giving his opponents a chance to read his game.

When Aaron Judge was asked about why he was glancing towards his team's dugout during the at bat, he said it was because of a commotion that occured after the Yankees manager was ejected from the game.

However, not many people believed him, and in the post-Astros era of suspicion towards cheating, people were skeptical of what to believe. Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson has now come forward and admitted that he was guilty of tipping his pitches without realising it.

Jackson admitted that after the game, the team's video analyser told him that he might have been tipping his pitches. He was taking a shorter amount of time getting in position for a fastball as compared to a slider and believes Judge was picking up on that.

He admitted that it's the pitcher's responsibility to disguise his pitches and hide his grip to catch the hitter unaware. He realised that he was not doing that and admitted it after he found out.

“From what I was told, I was kind of tipping the pitch,” said Jackson.

Jay Jackson rested for Game 2 as Aaron Judge homers again

Following the Jay Jackson-Aaron Judge drama in the series opener, the New York Yankees recorded their second win of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge was back it with another huge home run, which should put all suspicions against him to rest. The Yankees slugger reminded everyone that he does not need resort to any illegal means to blast a home run in the MLB. Jay Jackson was rested for the game.

