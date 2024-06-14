Blue Jays Rumors: Toronto's early season ticket renewal for 2025 signals firesale at trade deadline

On June 14, Toronto Blue Jays season ticket holders got an email that is being construed as a plea for loyalty amidst struggles by MLB's only Canadian team. The correspondence has further sparked debate about the team's direction, and how management might feel.

The email reportedly contained renewal notices for season ticket holders for the 2025 season. While this type of email is not typically sent out until late in the season - August or September - the team wants season ticket holders to renew or opt out by July 22. The MLB trade deadline this season is set for Tuesday, 30 July.

"Shout out to @BlueJays for moving their season ticket renewal deadline to before the trade deadline this year. My season ticket rep was bold enough to claim that this is normal for other MLB teams." - Trevor

With a record of 33-35, the Jays stand 14.5 games behind the New York Yankees, who currently lead the AL East. As the deadline to renew season tickets is now July 22, some believe that this might be a ploy to get fans committed before some major pieces are shipped off at the trade deadline.

While some reports claim that sales reps for the Blue Jays have claimed that this will be a normal practice among MLB teams, no other club has moved up their renewal dates in such a fashion.

The news also comes less than a week after the Toronto Blue Jays' first major trade of the season. On June 12, infielder Cavan Biggio was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a minor league pitcher.

"Cavan Biggio has his first hit as a Dodger." - Blue Jays Nation

As the Jays' season looks increasingly unlikely to change, some believe that this sales move could mean that other, bigger fish might be on the move. The biggest name is first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a former AL home run champ who will see his one-year, $19.9 million deal expire after the end of the season.

Toronto Blue Jays GM plays it cool as rumors mount

Although the Blue Jays are still just 3.5 games out of an AL Wild Card spot, everybody knows the team's large payroll cannot sustain through multiple losing seasons. Even so, Jays GM Ross Atkins recently brushed off the prospect of dealing Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette, the club's two top players:

“There will be occasional times when you’re talking to other executives, when they’ll ask if you’d consider it, and we just say it’s not something that we have spent any time on. Because they are so talented and such great teammates, they are attractive to other teams, so they will call" - Ross Atkins via MLB.com

A lot remains to be determined for this club over the next six weeks. However, nobody can deny that, at least from a financial perspective, the team is covering the bases.

