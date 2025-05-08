Blue Jays skipper puts trust in $92.5M star to boost offense of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and crew 

Anthony Santander hasn't had a good start to the season, but he has the backing from the Toronto Blue Jays manager, John Schneider, to turn things around. Santander hit 40 home runs last season with the Baltimore Orioles before signing a three-year, $92.5 million contract in the offseason with the Blue Jays.

In 133 plate appearances thus far, Santander is only hitting .185, along with five home runs and 13 RBIs. However, the hitter has done a good job in the last 10 games as he has hit three home runs and is slowly getting into the groove.

On Wednesday, during an appearance on "MLB Network Radio", Schneider trusts Santander to perform well in the coming days and help Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Co. on offense.

"Yeah, I mean, I think Tony's kind of turning the corner," Schneider said. "You know, the home runs last year were obviously huge. Such an unbelievable guy — just a great person to have in the clubhouse. Just the same guy every day.

"But I think over the last 10 days or so, you're kind of seeing his barrel get a little bit quicker. There's a whole lot less swing-and-miss. And, you know, a huge home run for us last night to give us the lead. It didn’t work out, but I think he is turning the corner," he added.

Schneider added Santander is a big-time feel hitter, a big-time rhythm hitter and will work things back slowly. The manager also wants to put Santander out in the field more than putting him in the DH spot.

"Hopefully, getting him out in the outfield — like you said, he is better than people give him credit for — gives him a little bit more rhythm and timing and things like that," Schneider continued. "He's DH’d quite a bit, kind of more than probably what we had expected as the roster unfolded and the season started.

"But he's going to be such a big part of our lineup this year and in years to come. And I really do think that he's pretty close to getting rolling," he added.

Anthony Santander's latest home run goes in vain

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays were up against the LA Angels. Anthony Santander hit a solo home run while going 1-for-4. However, the Blue Jays suffered an 8-3 loss in that game.

Santander has batted 6-for-30 (.200) with five RBIs and five runs scored in his last eight games. He has got a lot of catching up to do to improve upon his overall season numbers: a .597 OPS, 13 RBIs, 12 runs scored and five doubles over 34 games this season.

Santander has got the skills to turn things around which is why John Schneider is willing to go bat for him.

