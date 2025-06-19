Blue Jays sportscaster proposes ideal spots for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette in Toronto's lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays, due to a lack of options, have had to put Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first two spots in the lineup. So far, it has turned out well with the pair navigating the change in their positions, bumped up by one place.

Bo and Vladdy used to hit behind George Springer, who was the primary leadoff hitter for the Blue Jays, but the former 4x All-Star saw a decline in his stats last year when he hit just .214 through 407 at-bats in the leadoff spot. Thus, Toronto just pushed Bichette and Vladdy up the order.

On the latest episode of the 'Blair & Barker's podcast', Toronto sportscaster Joe Siddal made his feelings known about the two stars. He feels that till the Blue Jays find someone to take the leadoff role, the lineup should continue as it is.

"I'd love to see him hitting third if they had a very good leadoff hitter and Bo could hit second. But since George [Springer] moved away from that leadoff spot, this has been the issue all along right? And I was in full agreement that you put your two best up there with Bo #1 and Vladdy #2.

"The tough part about that we know, Bo would prefer to be #2 and Vladdy would prefer to be #3. They talked about that a lot, but they are doing it because they don't have somebody up there. I still like it though with Bo and Vladdy #1-2," Siddal said. (TS- 29:14 onwards)

Bo Bichette has a .240 average this season when hitting leadoff. Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .271 batting average from the #2 position, but that is down from the .345 average he exhibited last year while batting third.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. speaks out about his comfort playing from #3

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as reported by Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, opened up about why he is most suited to the third position in the batting order. It gives him more time to prepare with two batters ahead of him.

“The only thing that changes is that I feel I have more time, I guess, to prepare myself. I don't feel rushed anymore,” Guerrero said through interpreter Hector Lebron. “They're still pitching me the same. Other than that, nothing changes. I get more time to analyze, to prepare myself, to see the pitcher more. But it's just one more batter, that’s it. They keep pitching me the same way.”

Both Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s sample sizes in the #2 and #3 holes are enough reason for manager John Schneider to consider some changes. Addison Barger, who is having a strong run right now, is being floated as the possible leadoff hitter.

