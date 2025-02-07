Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drops fiery reaction to intense sprint training

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in his contract year, which means he'll have to give his best foot forward if he wishes to secure a landmark deal, following the suit of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto. And it all depends on his production next season.

To make sure he's in his peak fitness, Guerrero Jr. has used his offseason to train with specialist coaches at the Nicole Gabriel Training facility in Tampa, Florida. The facility provides personalized training programs and has experience working with over 150+ professional athletes, 15+ All-Stars, 10+ World Series Champions, three MVPs, four Gold Gloves and two Rookie of the Year awardees.

On Wednesday, the social media handle of Nicole Gabriel Training uploaded a video where Guerrero Jr. can be seen engaging in intense training. He can be seen sprinting around, doing leg exercises and sweating it out in an open field.

Guerrero Jr. had a fiery reaction to this post, commenting:

"🔥🔥"

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s reaction (Credits: IG/@nicolegabrieltraining)

An otherworld contract extension is on the horizon for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLB: Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn

Nowadays, MLB stars in their mid-20s hold significant leverage, as seen with the 26-year-old Juan Soto, who signed a record 15-year, $765 million deal this winter.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 25, is currently negotiating an extension with the Blue Jays, who aim to secure him before he tests free agency. According to CBS Sports' Mike Axisa, the extension could be a contract worth $700 million.

"These days, stars get signed through age 39 (Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge) or 40 (Soto, Manny Machado)," Axisa wrote. "That's the magic number. To sign Guerrero through age 39, it would be a 13-year deal starting in 2026.

"Call it $45 million a year and that's $585 million total. And given the leverage Vlad Jr. has over the Blue Jays, that could become 14 years at closer to $50 million per year real quick. Crazy? Yeah, maybe, though contracts for stars in their mid-20s always always wind up larger than expected."

The potential 14-year, $50 million per season deal will account for the contract value of $700 million.

One of the reasons behind this number could be that Blue Jays are missing out on blue-chip free agents for the last two years and they may not want to risk their brightest first baseman.

However, there have been no reports on whether the Blue Jays are willing to go to that length, but Axisa has listed Guerrero Jr. among the list of players who will be extended before the 2025 Opening Day.

