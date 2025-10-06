  • home icon
  • Blue Jays’ Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend Taylor Frick gives major shoutout after electrifying 11K postseason debut in Game 2

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 06, 2025 06:32 GMT
Trey Yesavage
Trey Yesavage's gem vs. Yankees left his girlfriend in full of awe (Source: Getty Images/Instagram @taylorfrickk)

Toronto Blue Jays starter Trey Yesavage tossed a gem in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, helping them to a comfortable 13-7 win. The rookie went 5.1 hitless innings, with 11 strikeouts, and gave up only one walk.

Yesavage's outstanding start was celebrated by the Blue Jays fans in attendance at the Rogers Centre with a standing ovation as he walked back to the dugout. But back in East Carolina, Trey's biggest fan, his girlfriend, Taylor Frick, cheered him on as he made the most important start of his short professional career.

Frick took to her Instagram to express her joy at watching her partner. She posted a picture with her friend, Trinity Dunlap, with Blue Jays hats on.

"Blue Jays biggest fans, in Wilmington, North Carolina. Let's Go 39!!!" Frick captioned.
Trey Yesavage&#039;s girlfriend, Taylor Frick and her friend&#039;s story (Source: Instagram @taylorfrickk @trinity,dunlap)
Trey Yesavage's girlfriend, Taylor Frick and her friend's story (Source: Instagram @taylorfrickk @trinity,dunlap)

After Yesavage was called back by John Schneider into the dugout, Frick posted a snap from her TV set, showcasing the 22-year-old right-hander earning the appreciation from the Blue Jays faithful.

"LFGGG baby!! I'm so freaking proud of you," Frick wrote as caption.
Taylor Frick&#039;s Instagram story featuring Trey Yesavage getting an ovation from the Blue Jays fans (Source: Instagram @taylorfrickk)
Taylor Frick's Instagram story featuring Trey Yesavage getting an ovation from the Blue Jays fans (Source: Instagram @taylorfrickk)

Frick and Yesavage's lives have changed massively since last year when he was drafted by Toronto 20th overall in the MLB Draft. He started his career in the Low-A leagues, playing for three more teams before getting his major league debut just three weeks prior to his first postseason start.

The couple attended East Carolina University, with Taylor graduating this year while Trey turned professional after his junior year. Their first public post was made by Frick on December 12, 2023, on her Instagram account.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. salutes Trey Yesavage's efforts

Trey Yesavage's heroics saw Vladimir Guerrero Jr. take to Instagram to recognize his talent. The slugger posted a picture of the two hugging after the game's conclusion, to the song 'Emotionless' by Drake, with a saluting emoji beside his name tag.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.&#039;s Instagram story featuring Trey Yesavage (Source: Instagram @vladdyjr27)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Instagram story featuring Trey Yesavage (Source: Instagram @vladdyjr27)

Yesavage faced 18 batters from the Yankees lineup and struck out 11 of them, including 8 on a deadly splitter. His only blip came in the first inning when he walked Yankees captain Aaron Judge. Blue Jays are one win away from progressing to the AL Championship Series.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

