Blue Jays vs. Reds: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - September 2, 2025 

The Cincinnati Reds took the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays in a thriller that saw both teams score thrice in the ninth inning. Noelvi Marte's two-run single gave the Reds a 5-4 win.

The Reds (70-68) are trying to catch some momentum on a two-game win streak, having dropped the previous eight of their nine games. They are third in the NL Central and just outside the NL Wild Card spots.

The Blue Jays (79-59) have lost five of their last eight games, which has narrowed their lead at the top of the AL East to just 2.5 games over both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays vs. Reds Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park

Money Line: Reds -114, Blue Jays -105

Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 79 degrees F, 6% precipitation, Wind 3 mph In

Blue Jays vs. Reds Game 2: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Blue Jays

Ryan Burr: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Yimi Garcia: 60 Day IL (Ankle),

Alek Manoah: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Nick Sandlin: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Bowden Francis: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Anthony Santander: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Angel Bastardo: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Reds

Tyler Stephenson: 10 Day IL (Thumb),

Graham Ashcraft: 15 Day IL (Forearm),

Chase Burns: 15 Day IL (Elbow),

Tyler Callihan: 60 Day IL (Forearm),

Carson Spiers: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Wade Miley: 60 Day IL (Flexor),

Julian Aguiar: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Brandon Williamson: 60 Day IL (Elbow),

Ian Gibaut: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),

Rhett Lowder: 60 Day IL (Forearm)

Expected Lineups

Blue Jays

DH G. Springer R LF D. Schneider R 1B V. Guerrero R SS Bo Bichette R C A. Kirk R 2B E. Clement R RF A. Barger L 3B I. Kiner-Falefa R CF D. Varsho L

Reds

CF TJ Friedl L RF Noelvi Marte R SS E. De La Cruz S LF Austin Hays R DH Gavin Lux L 1B S. Steer R 2B Sal Stewart R 3B K. Hayes R C Jose Trevino R

Blue Jays vs. Reds Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction

Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (9-5, 3.95 ERA) will start on the mound. He had a decent 2-1, 4.64 ERA last month from four starts. Battling him would be Reds' Nick Lodolo (8-7, 3.22 ERA), who was injured for most of August. He was one of the best pitchers in July, going 3-1 with a 1.89 ERA in five starts.

The Blue Jays' lineup, with a batting average of .268 this season, is significantly better than the Red who have a collective .246 batting average. Toronto's Bo Bichette had a .367/.425/.523 in August with a .948 OPS. George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have been a strong supporting cast. Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in all three major batting metrics.

Prediction: Reds 5, Blue Jays 4

Picks: Reds ML (-114), Under 8.5 runs

