"Blue Jays woke up the beast" - Fans erupt as Aaron Judge silences critics with 3-run homer to keep Yankees alive in ALDS Game 3

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is one of the most feared hitters in the league, but the two-time MVP's postseason exploits have often drawn criticism from fans and analysts.However, the reigning AL MVP silenced his critics on Tuesday after a massive three-run home run in Game 3 of the ALDS to keep the Yankees alive in the best of five series.With the Yankees trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Judge smashed a 100mph heater from Louis Varland for a three-run home run to tie the game.Fans reacted to Judge coming up clutch for the Yankees on Tuesday.&quot;They woke up the beast.&quot;Albert @Lakeshow_323LINKThey woke up the beast&quot;Best player in baseball history.&quot;Noah Kilborn @noah_kilborn20LINKBest player in baseball history&quot;Where would the Yankees be WITHOUT Aaron Judge!&quot;Greg @BaseballGreg16LINKWhere would the Yankees be WITHOUT Aaron Judge!&quot;He's unreal can't even be mad.&quot;Addison Barger Stan @bargerbondsLINKhe's unreal can't even be mad&quot;Order restored in the Bronx - Judge bangs the gavel again 👨‍⚖️💥&quot;Darpan Murly @darpanmurlyLINKOrder restored in the Bronx - Judge bangs the gavel again 👨‍⚖️💥&quot;Fans got their money's worth.&quot;Paris Lytle @parislytleLINKFans got their money's worthIt was Aaron Judge's sixth home run when the team is facing elimination, tying Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz's record. The Yankees took the lead for the first time in the game after Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s solo homer in the fifth inning.